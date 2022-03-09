How to watch Halo TV series in the UK

Fans of Master Chief will be thrilled to know that the hotly-anticipated TV adaptation of Halo is finally on its way. The live-action series is based on the popular game franchise and features iconic characters such as Master Chief and Cortana. And with Steven Spielberg among the producers and Peaky Blinders alum Otto Bathurst on board as a producer and director, there’s certainly a lot to look forward to.

You may also recognise the main star: actor Pablo Schreiber (The Wire, Orange Is the New Black) is set to portray the gamers’ hero Master Chief.

Teasing the Halo TV series' plot, a previous press release said: "Halo will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001, dramatising an epic 26th century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. The show will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly-imagined vision of the future."

The TV series is set to land on Paramount Plus next month in the US. But when will it land in the UK?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch and stream the Halo live-action TV series.

How to watch the Halo TV series in the UK

The Halo TV series is set to land on Paramount Plus in the US and other territories where the streaming service is available on 24th March 2022.

It will then become available on Sky in the UK, with Paramount Plus set to land on the broadcaster’s platforms – Sky Q and Sky Glass – later in 2022. An exact date for this launch is yet to be announced, and viewers will have to stay tuned for more information. Upon launch in the UK, Paramount Plus will be available at no extra cost to existing Sky Cinema subscribers, which includes Sky Q customers. Is the Halo TV series coming to Paramount Plus?

Yes, the Halo TV series is launching exclusively on the Paramount Plus streaming service.

This news may come as a surprise, given that the show had previously been in development at the American network Showtime.

However, the Showtime network remains involved in the Halo TV series as one of the producing partners, alongside the game developers 343 Industries and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television.

David Nevins, Chief Creative Officer at CBS, recently spoke about the rehousing of the series, explaining: "We were on the hunt for signature shows beyond the Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access and were thinking, 'What could be a defining series for Paramount Plus?'" After seeing the first footage from Halo, the choice was made. Nevins added: "Halo always fit the bill, but [after] seeing it, we felt it would work."

Halo TV series cast

Fans will be thrilled to hear that actor Pablo Schreiber (The Wire, Orange Is the New Black) is set to star in the Halo TV series as Master Chief, while Jen Taylor is reprising her voice role as the iconic Cortana from the games.