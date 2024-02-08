The season once again stars the likes of Pablo Schreiber, Shabana Azmi, Danny Sapani and Bokeem Woodbine, with new showrunner David Wiener joining the series. But when will the next episode be available on Paramount+?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Halo season 2.

When is Halo season 2 episode 3 out on Paramount+?

Pablo Schrieber as Master Chief in Halo season 2. Adrienn Szabo/Paramount+

Now that Halo fans have seen the first couple of episodes of the new season, and have been left on tenterhooks ahead of the third, they may be wondering just when episode 3 will be released.

Well, not to fear, as the series is now switching to a weekly release schedule, meaning episode 3 will be released on its own on Thursday 15th February on Paramount+.

Further episodes will then follow each Thursday, until the season finale arrives on Thursday 21st March.

Halo season 2 release schedule

Now that the first two episodes of Halo season 2 have been released, here is a full schedule of when future episodes will be arriving on Paramount+:

Episode 1 – Sanctuary – Thursday 8th February 2024 (out now)

Episode 2 – Sword – Thursday 8th February 2024 (out now)

Episode 3 – Visegrad – Thursday 15th February 2024

Episode 4 – Reach – Thursday 22nd February 2024

Episode 5 – Aleria – Thursday 29th February 2024

Episode 6 – Onyx – Thursday 7th March 2024

Episode 7 – Thermopylae – Thursday 14th March 2024

Episode 8 – Halo – Thursday 21st March 2024

Halo season 2 release time

Each new episode of Halo season 2 will arrive on Paramount+ at midnight Pacific Time, meaning those in the UK can watch the episodes from 8am GMT.

What is Halo season 2 about?

The official synopsis for Halo season 2 says: "In season 2, Master Chief John-117 leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant.

"In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant are preparing to attack humanity’s greatest stronghold.

"With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind’s salvation, or its extinction - the Halo."

Halo season 2 trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Halo season 2 right here:

Halo season 2 will continue on Paramount Plus on Thursday 15th February. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

