In his search for humanity's salvation, the Halo, he's ready to risk it all.

We don't have too long to wait now until Halo season 2 - here's everything we know so far.

Halo season 2 will premiere on Paramount Plus on Thursday 8th February 2024.

The first two episodes will be available and the rest will drop weekly.

Halo live-action series can be watched on Paramount Plus. Paramount+

What will the plot of Halo season 2 be?

An official synopsis released by Paramount Plus reads: "In season 2, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant.

"In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity’s greatest stronghold.

"With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind’s salvation, or its extinction: the Halo."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Previously speaking to RadioTimes.com when season 2 was about to begin filming, Schreiber teased: "Hopefully, you know, you’ll continue to see the world expand to greater and greater places as the world gets bigger and bigger."

Schreiber’s co-star Natascha McElhone, who plays scientist Dr Halsey told us. "I’ve seen a couple of scripts, but I guess I’m just hoping that the season that we’ve planted for the characters that you’ve seen in season 1 will just continue to flourish, and we'll get deeper and darker into all of that."

Who will be in the cast of Halo season 2?

Halo on Paramount Plus. Paramount+

It's confirmed that the following cast members will return for Halo season 2:

Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Spartan-117

Natascha McElhone as Dr Halsey

Jen Taylor as Cortana

Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066

Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky

Natasha Culzac as Riz-028

Olive Gray as Dr Miranda Keyes

Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha

Bentley Kalu as Vannak-134

Kate Kennedy as Kai-125

Charlie Murphy as Makee

Danny Sapani as Captain Jacob Keyes

Fiona O'Shaughnessy as Laera

Tylan Bailey as Kessler

Leading actors Schreiber and McElhone are also acting as producers this season. The series will also welcome new cast members, with the below joining the fray:

Joseph Morgan

Cristina Rodlo

Christina Bennington

Is there a trailer for Halo season 2?

Yes! You can watch the action-packed trailer for Halo season 2 below:

Halo season 2 will begin on Paramount Plus on Thursday 8th February. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.