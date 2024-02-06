Asked what emotional journey fans will embark on throughout the season, Schreiber laughed, telling RadioTimes.com: "I think they're gonna be feeling pretty low around the middle of the season."

He added: "There's a pretty massive event that happens in the middle of the season that is going to take a lot of wind out of the sails, it's a pretty tragic event, and it's gonna take a lot to recover from that.

"But as we know, humanity is resilient, heroes are heroes, and we will recover and we will rise up, so I think you'll end the season feeling quite good about humanity's chances and quite good about the hero that we all love."

Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief in Halo. Adrienn Szabo/Paramount+

Meanwhile, as a new showrunner takes the helm, it's been confirmed that the series will have a very different tone going forward.

Executive producer Kiki Wolfkill told us: "We learned so much in making season 1 and it was such a Herculean task and we're super conscious of 'How do we take those learnings forward?'

"I think you'll feel a real tonal shift with season 2, not just because of the stakes that David [Wiener, showrunner] is talking about, but also in the look and the feel.

"One thing David brought was this push for a very grounded and very subjective perspective and I think what was really important was that rather than seeing all of these events unfolding, that we really feel them in a different way.

"And so regardless of how the story is progressing in season 2, I think also you'll just feel a really tangible difference in the tone, in the voice of the show, while still kind of keeping those those those Halo core pillars front and centre."

Halo season 2 will begin on Paramount Plus on Thursday 8th February.

