One of the plot threads left unresolved at the end of the festive adventure concerned the companion's parentage and specifically who left her outside the church on Ruby Road as a baby.

Speaking to Doctor Who Magazine for its landmark 600th issue (out now), Gibson was asked if she could drop a hint about what fans can expect from the next set of episodes. Her response: "A twist. There’s always a twist."

Cue rampant speculation on what she could be referring to, with theories likely to range from the identity of Ruby's mother to the circumstances of her possible exit from the show.

Surprising news broke last month that Gibson would be replaced as Doctor Who companion in season 15, with Andor and Jurassic World: Dominion actor Varada Sethu stepping in to take her place.

No reason was given for the sudden change and a narrative explanation is a long way off, with Sethu's episodes likely not airing until 2025 as a result of the show shooting far ahead of schedule for the first time in its history.

In her Doctor Who Magazine interview, Gibson did make reference to her "season two look" – presumably a reference to season 15, the second of Russell T Davies's latest reinvention – confirming she will stick around as a guest or recurring player.

Millie Gibson and Ncuti Gatwa as Ruby Sunday and the Doctor. BBC/Bad Wolf/Disney

Gibson said: "I think the sixties episode will blow people away. I think that’s my favourite personally. It’s a really cool episode with cool costumes. Any of the era episodes are always pretty iconic, aren’t they?

"It’s good because it’s usually only the companions that get new costumes but that season, the Doctor changes his outfit as well. I’m always blown away by the make-up team and the costume team, they’re so good."

She added: "I love Ruby’s season two look as well. I’m so lucky."

