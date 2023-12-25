The episode also set up a number of major mysteries that we can expect to see explored in the show's next season, set to air in 2024.

Who are Ruby's birth parents? Was the hooded figure who abandoned an infant Ruby her birth mother? And who exactly is Mrs Flood (Anita Dobson), Ruby's neighbour who seems to know rather more about space/time travel than she should?

The hooded figure from The Church on Ruby Road. James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios 2023

In our video review, RadioTimes.com's Morgan Jeffery (Executive Editor) and James Hibbs (Drama Writer) give their verdict on the festive special, discussing its "fantastical" atmosphere, the performances of our new TARDIS duo and the episode's all-singing, all-dancing twist.

Plus, theories are shared as to the true identity of that hooded figure and Mrs Flood – could the Master play into all of this somehow?

Michelle Greenidge – who plays Ruby's adoptive mother Carla Sunday – has hinted that fans 'aren't ready' for the twists and turns to come in the next season.

"I don't think the audience are going to be ready," she said. "It is incredible. The story arc, the writing... you'll be gripped. I'm so ecstatic with how things have played out."

Guest stars including Aneurin Barnard, Indira Varma, Lenny Rush and Jonathan Groff will join leads Gatwa and Gibson for the new episodes.

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has also revealed that an upcoming story will feature the Beatles as characters.

