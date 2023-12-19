However, in true Doctor Who style, it doesn't sound like it's going to go smoothly.

Showing an unfinished set in Imagine... Russell T Davies, the showrunner said: "This is Abbey Road in 1963. It’s very unbuilt at the moment. This is going to be Studio 1 at Abbey Road - the big studio, the big orchestral studio.

"It has to be said, there’s a great big battle in here to save the universe, with people being flung all over the place and a moving piano."

Sounds intriguing!

Russell T Davies, Alan Yentob on the set of Doctor Who in Imagine... Russell T Davies. BBC Studios,Tanya Hudson

We've also already seen the incredible costumes for the episode, which will take us back to the 1960s, with Gatwa set to rock an array of outfits during his time as the Doctor.

Davies previously teased the Beatles episode at the premiere of The Church on Ruby Road, saying: "[The Christmas special is] completely different to the next episode, isn't it? And then the one after that, that's the Beatles... that's nuts!"

Technically, this won't be the first time that the Beatles have featured in a Doctor Who story – way back in 1965, footage of the band performing their hit Ticket to Ride appeared in the serial The Chase.

Gatwa has officially taken over the keys to the TARDIS and will share the screen with Millie Gibson, who's playing new companion Ruby Sunday, and a horde of goblins in the Christmas special, The Church on Ruby Road.

Next year will see his first full season - and it's been confirmed that he'll be staying on for at least one more after that.

As for where his adventures with the Beatles will take him, only time will tell.

Imagine...Russell T Davies is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Doctor Who is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

