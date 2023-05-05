Groff is well-known for his role of Jesse St James in the TV musical comedy drama Glee, for his acclaimed role as Holden Ford in the Netflix thriller series Mindhunter , for voicing Kristoff in the Frozen movies and for recent film roles in The Matrix Resurrections and M Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin .

Jonathan Groff is the latest big name to sign up for a part in Doctor Who , in what's being billed as a "key role".

He is a star of both screen and stage, earning Emmy and Tony Award nominations for his performance as King George III in Hamilton.

Groff said of joining the BBC sci-fi series: "I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!"

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies said: "This is an incredible coup, and a great honour, to get such a huge star striding on to our set. So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast!"

Details as to who exactly Groff will be playing are yet to be confirmed. He joins a string of notable guest stars already confirmed for Doctor Who's upcoming 60th anniversary trilogy and 2024 series, including Neil Patrick Harris, Anita Dobson and RuPaul's Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon.

Doctor Who will return in November 2023 with three special episodes starring David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble to mark 60 years of the series, with Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor following over the festive period.

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who BBC/Bad Wolf

Gatwa will be joined by Coronation Street star Millie Gibson as new companion Ruby Sunday, while it has also been confirmed that composer Murray Gold will be back to score the new episodes along returning showrunner Davies.

Doctor Who will premiere exclusively on the BBC in the UK and Ireland, while Disney Plus will be the exclusive home for new episodes internationally.

