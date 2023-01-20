The BBC announced Dobson's casting today (20th January) but did not reveal any further details as regards her character.

Anita Dobson, best known for her iconic EastEnders role as Angie Watts, will make a guest appearance in the next season of Doctor Who .

In addition to playing alcoholic Queen vic landlady Angie on EastEnders, Dobson has previously appeared in episodes of Red Dwarf, The Bill, Call the Midwife, and The Last Detective opposite Peter Davison. She also took part in the 2011 series of Strictly Come Dancing and appeared on stage in Wicked (playing Madame Morrible) from 2017 to 2017 at the Apollo Victoria Theatre in London.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Michelle Greenidge has also been confirmed to appear in the next season of Doctor Who, having previously collaborated with showrunner Russell T Davies on his acclaimed Channel 4 drama It's A Sin (in which she played Rosa Babatunde).

Greenidge is known for appearing in Netflix's After Life, BBC Two comedy Mandy and Sky's Code 404. Like Dobson, details of who she'll play in Doctor Who are yet to be revealed.

Michelle Greenidge in Doctor Who BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

Doctor Who will return in November 2023 with three special episodes to coincide with the show's 60th anniversary, featuring returning stars David Tennant (as the Fourteenth Doctor) and Catherine Tate (as Donna Noble).

The Fifteenth Doctor, played by Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, will then take control of the TARDIS, with his first episode airing over the festive period in 2023. Gatwa will be joined by Coronation Street's Millie Gibson as companion Ruby Sunday.

It was previously announced that Jemma Redgrave would be returning to Doctor Who for the next season as recurring ally Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, with Peaky Blinders star Aneurin Barnard also announced to play new character Roger ap Gwilliam.

Doctor Who season 14 is filming now in Wales.

Read more about Doctor Who:

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or visit our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.