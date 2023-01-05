Returning showrunner Russell T Davies and executive producer Phil Collinson opened up about what exactly they were looking for in the new Doctor.

New details have been revealed about how Ncuti Gatwa was cast in Doctor Who , with the show's bosses explaining that they also considered a non-binary actor for the role.

Davies explained: "As ever, we turned to Andy Pryor [casting director] and said, 'Bring us the best in the land.' We saw all backgrounds, all genders."

Collinson added to Doctor Who Magazine: "We saw men, we saw women, we saw one non-binary actor."

Davies went on: "I think, as a rule, we were looking for younger – most of the people we saw were under 30 – but not as a definite rule, and kind of new talent."

While Davies hasn't confirmed the names of any other actors who were in the running, he has said that another star almost had it in the bag - before Gatwa stole the show.

Gatwa was announced as the newest Doctor last year, saying at the time: "This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same."

But, before we see him in action as the Fifteenth Doctor, Doctor Who legends David Tennant and Catherine Tate are set to return in three 60th anniversary specials later this year.

Yasmin Finney and Neil Patrick Harris will also appear in the series, with recent set photos appearing to confirm Aneurin Barnard as the latest addition to the cast.

After the three specials have aired, Gatwa will take over the keys to the TARDIS alongside Millie Gibson, who will star as companion Ruby Sunday.

