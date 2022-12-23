The showrunner, who was at the helm of Doctor Who from 2005 until 2010, told Total TV Guide that while there's no Christmas special this year, fans should be prepared for the antics to come in 2023.

Doctor Who boss Russell T Davies has teased next year's 60th anniversary specials , revealing there'll be many "surprises" in store as David Tennant returns to the sci-fi drama.

"I'm sorry there's no special this year, but I absolutely promise, this time next year, you'll be staggered with the surprises we've got in store."

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor in Doctor Who BBC/Bad Wolf

While there's still a while to go before David Tennant returns to our screens as the Doctor, the BBC has already been busy feeding fans details about the upcoming specials and beyond, with Davies recently confirming that season 14 – Ncuti Gatwa's first series – will have eight episodes.

Last weekend, the show unveiled Ncuti Gatwa's costume as The Fifteenth Doctor and earlier this month, Davies confirmed that Doctor Who would be back for a Christmas special in 2024.

"For the first time ever, I'm writing a Christmas Special... at Christmas!" he said. "The 2023 script has been long since signed-off. The new one is for end-of-year 2024!"

Next year's 60th anniversary specials will see Tennant return alongside Catherine Tate and Bernard Cribbins in November, ahead of Ncuti Gatwa's debut as The Doctor.

