Therefore, thoughts now to turn to whether the futuristic police comedy drama, which revolves around a cop revived using artificial intelligence who doesn't quite match up to his living predecessor, will be back for a fourth outing.

Code 404 has just burst back onto our screens with its brand-new third season, and with all episodes available now, we're sure fans will be binging their way through the boxset at speed.

With a cast including Daniel Mays (Inside No 9), Stephen Graham (Peaky Blinders) and Anna Maxwell Martin (Line of Duty), the series has won itself a passionate fanbase over the years, but will they get to see more from the central crime fighting duo?

Read on for everything you need to know about Code 404 season 4.

Has Code 404 been renewed for season 4?

Daniel Mays and Stephen Graham in Code 404. Matt Frost/Sky

Code 404 hasn't officially been renewed for a fourth season yet, but as the third has only just been released there shouldn't be any reason for alarm just yet.

News of a season 4 renewal may be just around the corner, so we'll make sure to keep this page updated with any new information as we get it.

When would Code 404 season 4 be released?

Vinette Robinson and Stephen Graham in Code 404. Matt Frost/Sky

As the series has yet be officially renewed for season 4, at this point it's difficult to say exactly when it would air on Sky and NOW.

Previous seasons have all aired around a year apart, on a fairly regular schedule. Therefore, if the series does return, we'd expect to see new episodes around this time next year, in Summer 2023.

Code 404 cast: Who would be returning for season 4?

Anna Maxwell Martin in Code 404. Matt Frost/Sky

We'd expect all the major players and main cast from season 3 to return, of course including Daniel Mays and Stephen Graham as DI John Major and DI Roy Carver. We'd also expect the two new cast members who joined for season 3, Vinette Robinson and Daniel Lawrence Taylor, to return too.

Here's a full list of who we'd expect to see in Code 404 season 4:

Daniel Mays as DI John Major

Stephen Graham as DI Roy Carver

Anna Maxwell Martin as Kelly Major

Rosie Cavaliero as DCS Dennett

Michelle Greenidge as PC Williams

Richard Gadd as Liam Cleasby

Amanda Payton as Dr Alison Parfit

Tracy-Ann Oberman as Helen Chalmers

Michael Armstrong as Officer Mike

Vinette Robinson as Professor McAllister

Daniel Lawrence Taylor as Searle

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a trailer for Code 404 season 4?

There isn't a trailer for Code 404 season 4 just yet unfortunately, but while we wait for further news and any new footage, you can rewatch the trailer for season 3 right here now.

Code 404 seasons 1-3 are now available on Sky and NOW. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.