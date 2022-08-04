Code 404 season 4: Release date speculation, cast and latest news
Will the 'Supercop' DI John Major be back in action?
Code 404 has just burst back onto our screens with its brand-new third season, and with all episodes available now, we're sure fans will be binging their way through the boxset at speed.
Therefore, thoughts now to turn to whether the futuristic police comedy drama, which revolves around a cop revived using artificial intelligence who doesn't quite match up to his living predecessor, will be back for a fourth outing.
With a cast including Daniel Mays (Inside No 9), Stephen Graham (Peaky Blinders) and Anna Maxwell Martin (Line of Duty), the series has won itself a passionate fanbase over the years, but will they get to see more from the central crime fighting duo?
Read on for everything you need to know about Code 404 season 4.
Has Code 404 been renewed for season 4?
Code 404 hasn't officially been renewed for a fourth season yet, but as the third has only just been released there shouldn't be any reason for alarm just yet.
News of a season 4 renewal may be just around the corner, so we'll make sure to keep this page updated with any new information as we get it.
When would Code 404 season 4 be released?
As the series has yet be officially renewed for season 4, at this point it's difficult to say exactly when it would air on Sky and NOW.
Previous seasons have all aired around a year apart, on a fairly regular schedule. Therefore, if the series does return, we'd expect to see new episodes around this time next year, in Summer 2023.
Code 404 cast: Who would be returning for season 4?
We'd expect all the major players and main cast from season 3 to return, of course including Daniel Mays and Stephen Graham as DI John Major and DI Roy Carver. We'd also expect the two new cast members who joined for season 3, Vinette Robinson and Daniel Lawrence Taylor, to return too.
Here's a full list of who we'd expect to see in Code 404 season 4:
- Daniel Mays as DI John Major
- Stephen Graham as DI Roy Carver
- Anna Maxwell Martin as Kelly Major
- Rosie Cavaliero as DCS Dennett
- Michelle Greenidge as PC Williams
- Richard Gadd as Liam Cleasby
- Amanda Payton as Dr Alison Parfit
- Tracy-Ann Oberman as Helen Chalmers
- Michael Armstrong as Officer Mike
- Vinette Robinson as Professor McAllister
- Daniel Lawrence Taylor as Searle
Is there a trailer for Code 404 season 4?
There isn't a trailer for Code 404 season 4 just yet unfortunately, but while we wait for further news and any new footage, you can rewatch the trailer for season 3 right here now.
Code 404 seasons 1-3 are now available on Sky and NOW. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.
