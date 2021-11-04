Code 404 returns for season 3 with Daniel Mays and Stephen Graham

Stephen Graham and Daniel Mays will officially be returning as Roy Carver and John Major for a third series of Code 404, RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal.

The futuristic crime comedy has gone down a storm with viewers in its first two seasons – with the debut run having been Sky’s fastest binged original comedy boxset ever and the second season becoming the biggest season launch in the history of the Sky Comedy channel.

It’s no surprise, then, that the series will be returning – with Anna Maxwell Martin, Rosie Cavaliero, Michelle Greenidge, Richard Gadd, Amanda Payton, Tracy-Ann Oberman and Michael Armstrong also set to reprise their roles.

There are also a couple of new faces joining for season three: Boiling Point’s Vinette Robinson is introduced as Professor McAllister while Timewasters star Daniel Lawrence Taylor takes on the role of journalist Searle.

The series will once again revolve around the misadventures of artificially enhanced super-cop John Major (Mays) and his long-suffering partner Roy Carver (Graham) as they face possibly their biggest case yet.

This time around, one of their own SIU colleagues has been murdered, and Major and Carver are determined to get to the bottom of the case – but soon realise that it’s bigger than they thought.

Forensic psychologist Professor McAllister is drafted in to assist but despite her expertise the killer remains on the loose, continuing to wreak havoc. Major and Carver will have to hunt them down before it’s too late…

Daniel Peak once again provides the scripts for the new run, while Al Campbell is also back in the director’s chair.

No release date has been indicated at this point – but it seems likely that it will land on Sky Comedy and NOW at some point in 2022.