Code 404 season 2: release date, cast and trailer for Sky comedy series

Both Stephen Graham and Daniel Mays are known primarily for taking on dark, gritty roles – but in the first season of police comedy Code 404 the pair showed that they have a lighter side as well, with the series becoming Sky’s most-watched comedy in eight years.

Advertisement

Now the duo are back as Roy Carver and the artificially augmented John Major respectively, with a new case to solve – not to mention a fair few personal difficulties to work through following some revelations that came to light at the end of the last run.

Read on for everything you need to know about the second series, including plot details and which stars have joined the cast.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Code 404 series 2 release date

All six episodes of Code 404’s second season are now available to watch on Sky and NOW, with the new series having arrived on Wednesday 1st September 2021.

The series was confirmed for a return shortly after the first run aired, which came as no surprise given the impressive viewing figures it managed to pull in.

In May 2020, Sky released a statement saying: “Code 404 launched on Sky One and streaming service NOW on 29th April with a cumulative seven-day audience of 1.9m viewers for the opening episode, making it Sky’s biggest comedy launch in eight years.

“The show is also Sky’s fastest-binged original comedy box set ever, with over 360,000 viewers watching the whole six-episode series before Episode 2 aired on linear television.”

Code 404 series 2 cast

Stephen Graham and Daniel Mays once again take on the main roles of Roy Carver and John Major respectively, while Anna Maxwell Martin is also back as Kelly.

Meanwhile several of the supporting cast from last time are also back including Rosie Cavaliero as DCS Dennett, Amanda Payton as Dr. Alison Parfit and Richard Gadd as Liam Cleasby

And there’s also a couple of new faces as well including Meera Syal and Clive Russell – the latter of whom play’s John Major’s father Clifford.

Code 404 series 2 plot

The story picks up again a month after the events of the series one finale, and John and Roy are no longer on very good terms following the revelations that came to light last time they spoke. But they’ll have to resolve their differences soon – because there’s a brand new case for them to solve.

The official synopsis provided by Sky reads, “Crime fighting duo of the future, DI Carver (Stephen Graham) and his AI-driven partner DI Major (Daniel Mays), are back!

“When a 20-year old cold case is reopened, the pair are forced to work through their differences and are thrown back into the action. But with an impending divorce to wife Kelly (Anna Maxwell Martin), the return of his long-time absentee dad, and danger lurking around every corner, the pressure seems to be getting to Major. However, much to Carver’s concern, his glitchy behaviour is more than a typical update and reboot can solve. Our cyborg hero may be looking at terminal failure.”

Code 404 series 2 trailer

You can check out a brief 30-second trailer for the second season below:

Advertisement

Code 404 season 2 is now available on Sky and NOW. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.