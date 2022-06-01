Inside No. 9 renewed for 2 more seasons on BBC
Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton's twisted anthology series is showing no signs of stopping.
Another brilliant season of Inside No. 9 has sadly come to an end tonight – but there's also some very good news for fans of Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton's twisted anthology show.
The BBC has revealed that the series has been renewed for a further two seasons, meaning there will be at least 12 new episodes for viewers to look forward to in the future.
In a joint statement, Shearsmith and Pemberton called the announcement "the greatest plot twist ever".
"The BBC have commissioned another two series from us, taking Inside No.9 to series 9," they said.
"Since 2014 it has been the greatest gift to conjure these stories into being and we are thrilled there's still an appetite for more. What horrible surprises are there left to uncover? We remain as delighted and curious as you to find out."
BBC Commissioning Editor Seb Barwell said of the news: "We are doubly thrilled to announce two more series of the endlessly inventive Inside No. 9 and look forward to discovering where the colossal comedy brains of Reece and Steve take us next, in 12 new instalments of a show now firmly established as an all-time great."
And Executive Producer Josh Cole added: "Reece and Steve are extraordinary talents. Very few comedies reach nine series, and even fewer scale the hare-raising heights of Inside No. 9. We’re delighted to be making two more series of a true comedy classic."
Since it launched back in 2014, Inside No. 9 has received widespread critical acclaim and picked up several awards – with the award for Best Scripted Comedy at the 2021 TV BAFTAs the jewel in the crown so far.
The seventh season was another major hit with critics and viewers alike, with guest stars this time around including the likes of Shearsmith and Pemberton's former League of Gentlemen colleague Mark Gatiss, Line of Duty's Daniel Mays and Spaced star Jessica Hynes.
Inside No. 9 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
