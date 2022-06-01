Inside No. 9 renewed for 2 more seasons on BBC

The BBC has revealed that the series has been renewed for a further two seasons, meaning there will be at least 12 new episodes for viewers to look forward to in the future.

Another brilliant season of Inside No. 9 has sadly come to an end tonight – but there's also some very good news for fans of Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton's twisted anthology show.

In a joint statement, Shearsmith and Pemberton called the announcement "the greatest plot twist ever".

Inside No 9's Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton BBC

"The BBC have commissioned another two series from us, taking Inside No.9 to series 9," they said.

"Since 2014 it has been the greatest gift to conjure these stories into being and we are thrilled there's still an appetite for more. What horrible surprises are there left to uncover? We remain as delighted and curious as you to find out."

BBC Commissioning Editor Seb Barwell said of the news: "We are doubly thrilled to announce two more series of the endlessly inventive Inside No. 9 and look forward to discovering where the colossal comedy brains of Reece and Steve take us next, in 12 new instalments of a show now firmly established as an all-time great."

And Executive Producer Josh Cole added: "Reece and Steve are extraordinary talents. Very few comedies reach nine series, and even fewer scale the hare-raising heights of Inside No. 9. We’re delighted to be making two more series of a true comedy classic."