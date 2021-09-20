Inside No. 9 season 7: Release date rumours, cast and latest news

Inside No. 9 series seven has officially started filming, meaning Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton are on their way back to BBC Two with another batch of unpredictable short stories.

The anthology has been a major hit for the channel, pleasing viewers with its bombshell twist endings and gaining much respect among the wider industry, as demonstrated by its recent Best Scripted Comedy win at the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Inside No. 9 always draws in top talent, with Daniel Mays (Line of Duty), Sophie Okonedo (Ratched), Diane Morgan (Motherland) and The League of Gentlemen alum Mark Gatiss.

Shearsmith and Pemberton said in a statement: “We hope you’ll join us and another incredible cast of actors for more surprises that will make your jaws drop and spines tingle. Heads might even roll, and if not heads, definitely eyes.”

Read on for everything we know so far about Inside No. 9 series seven.

Inside No. 9 series 7 release date

While there’s no exact premiere date for Inside No. 9 series seven just yet, the BBC has confirmed that the show will return sometime in 2022.

History tells us that Inside No. 9 tends to be released at the start of the year, with almost every series premiere landing on a date between January and March.

One of the only exceptions is the recent sixth series, which kicked off on a later May date, but that is likely to be down to production complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With filming already underway as of September 2021, RadioTimes.com predicts that the seventh series of Inside No. 9 will stick to the existing release pattern, falling on a date in early 2022.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy, BBC Studios Production, says: “It’s a joy to be back in the Inside No. 9 saddle. Reece and Steve are comic masters, and their new scripts are better than ever. Which really is saying something when the last bunch won Best Comedy at the BAFTAs!”

Series six and seven were ordered at the same time by the BBC (in March 2020), challenging Shearsmith and Pemberton to come up with another 12 thrilling stories contained within a single location.

Inside No. 9 series 7 cast

Jorge Herrera/WireImage

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton will co-star alongside each other once again as Inside No. 9 returns, disappearing into various roles over the course of six brand new episodes.

As filming commenced in September 2021, the BBC announced an all-star cast of guest performers for series seven including Mark Gatiss, who previously worked with the creators on dark sitcom The League of Gentlemen.

Line of Duty’s Daniel Mays, The OA‘s Jason Isaacs and Britannia‘s Sophie Okonedo are also joining the Inside No. 9 family, alongside comedy greats Jessica Hynes (Spaced), Diane Morgan (Mandy) and Daisy Haggard (Back to Life).

Fans can also expect appearances from Annette Badland (Ted Lasso), Siobhan Redmond (Unforgotten), and Ron Cook (Des) in the next series.

Inside No. 9 series 7 episodes

There’s no word yet on series seven storylines, with Shearsmith and Pemberton generally keeping tight-lipped about their episodes until broadcast to protect the surprises in store.

However, a first-look image from series seven does tease a story set inside a school, with Shearsmith playing a teacher and Pemberton seemingly as a headmaster, invigilating a class of children as they sit an exam (see top of page).

Is there an Inside No. 9 series 7 trailer?

Not just yet, but we’ll keep you updated when the first footage is released.

Inside No. 9 series 7 is coming soon to BBC Two.