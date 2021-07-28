Britannia season 3: release date, cast, trailer for Sky Atlantic series

It’s been a bit of a wait, but Britannia is finally marching back onto our screens for season three.

Britannia season two ended in dramatic fashion back in November 2019, when druid leader Veran had a climactic confrontation with his destructive brother Harka.

There has since been a bit of a fantasy-shaped whole in our lives, as Britannia along with other sword and sorcery shows such as The Witcher and House of the Dragon have had filming delays due to the pandemic.

However, we now have a trailer and release date for our next trip to 1st century AD Britain, and it’s not long before the next clash between Celts, Romans and drugged-up Druids.

Here’s everything you need to know about Britannia season three.

When is Britannia season 3 on TV?

Britannia will be ruling the airwaves once more when season three begins on Tuesday 24th August 2021.

RadioTimes.com exclusively revealed the air date of season three, when all eight episodes will also be simultaneously released on streaming service NOW.

A similar tactic was used for Britannia season two, as well as other Sky originals such as A Discovery of Witches and Intergalactic.

Filming on the third season was shut down in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Sky announced in September 2020 that filming was back “underway” for the historical drama.

Prior to the show’s recommissioning, Mackenzie Crook told RadioTimes.com that he thought the signs were “hopeful” for a third run: “Nothing has definitely been confirmed, but I know that everyone is hopeful and that preparations are being made [for if a third season is commissioned].”

He added that he saw scope for it to continue beyond a third season, adding: “Well, the Romans stayed [in Britain] for 400 hundred years so you’ve got a lot of material there and we’re only a couple of years into the invasion, so who knows?

“I think the Druids were wiped out in a big battle in maybe AD60, around 20 years after the invasion[…] so if I can keep hold of the [Druid] leadership I’ve got a couple of series left in me.”

Britannia season 3 plot

Britannia season three will see the introduction of a brand new central (and “terrifying”) character, played by Sophie Okonedo (Ratched).

The Death on the Nile actress plays Hemple, the wife of General Aulus (David Morrissey), who “arrives in Britannia to find out why her husband has failed with Lokka’s mission to capture the chosen one, Cait,” according to Sky’s synopsis – and she certainly seems set to shake things up.

It seems that Amena (Annabel Scholey) will get caught up between the terrifying twosome of Aulus and Hemple, as the Celt “finds herself in a lethal Ménage à trois with both of them.”

Sophie Okonedo said of her casting: “I’m so glad to be plunged into the weird and wonderful world of Britannia. I was already a fan of the show and its writers Jez and Tom Butterworth, so I jumped for joy when they offered me the wonderful character of Hemple. Without giving too much away I’ll just say this woman has a huge appetite…”

Screenwriter James Richardson added: “Sophie is one of the UK’s greatest actors and we all feel very privileged to have her play our new and particularly malevolent force for series three. She is an actor with an enormous range and manages to make you laugh whilst being completely terrifying. A perfect fit for Britannia! We feel very fortunate to be able to continue making such an ambitious show about a time when everything changes.”

It looks as if season three will mix things up a bit as Cait’s (Eleanor Worthington-Cox) ongoing journey to become the Chosen One undergoes a transformation due to a “decision that will tie her to the future of her war-torn people and their ravaged land.” There’ll be more Druid drama also as Cait’s mentor Divis (Nikolaj Lie Kaas) gets a mysterious and undesired new job, while Veran (Mackenzie Crook) travels to the underworld and sees the future.

Britannia season 3 cast

In addition to Sophie Okonedo’s new casting, season three will see the return of actors David Morrissey, Mackenzie Crook, Annabel Scholey, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, and Zoë Wanamaker.

Britannia season 3 trailer

It’s only brief – but this season three teaser boasts some stunning visuals and several sweeping shots of the British countryside:

Britannia series three comes to Sky Atlantic and NOW on Tuesday 24th August.