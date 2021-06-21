Exclusive – First look at Britannia season 3 as airdate is confirmed

Rejoice! The third series of Sky original drama Britannia isn’t too far away, with all eight episodes of the new season set to drop this summer – and RadioTimes.com can exclusively unveil the airdate for the Celts v Romans fantasy series, along with a first-look image for the upcoming return.

According to Sky, Britannia series three will begin on Sky Atlantic on Tuesday 24th August, with all eight episodes simultaneously dropping on streaming service NOW, as with other recent Sky originals including A Discovery of Witches and Intergalactic.

Starring David Morrissey, Mackenzie Crook, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Sophie Okonedo, Hulian Rhind-Tutt and Zoë Wanamaker among others, series three will apparently see Cait (Worthington-Cox) attempt to “build a rebel alliance with a group of misfits”.

A full series three synopsis reads:

Series three sees a radical transformation in Cait’s (Eleanor Worthington-Cox) journey as the Chosen One with a decision that will tie her to the future of her war-torn people and their ravaged land.

Aulus (David Morrissey) comes under pressure from a new and dark force – otherwise known as his wife (Sophie Okonedo), whilst Amena finds herself in a lethal Ménage à trois with both of them. Divis gets a new job which he despises, and Veran goes to the underworld and sees the future.

Created by the multi-award-winning writers Jez Butterworth, his brother Tom Butterworth and James Richardson. Epic, action packed, full of humour and terrifying in equal measure, Britannia is produced by Vertigo Films and Neal Street Productions in association with Sky Studios.



The eight-episode drop means fans will be able to watch the entire series right away – assuming they have a day or so to spare – though if they still can’t wait, never fear. You see, as a special treat we can also reveal a new teaser image for the series (above), including the first look at Britannia newcomer Sophie Okonedo as well as returning stars like Crook, Wanamaker and Morrissey.

New threats! Old magic! A rising rebellion? Sounds like this is a series not to miss…

Britannia series three comes to Sky Atlantic and NOW on Tuesday 24th August. Want more? Check out our dedicated Fantasy page or our full TV Guide.