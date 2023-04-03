Award-winning actress, singer and two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon is confirmed to be joining the action for season 14.

Doctor Who fans, we have yet another exciting casting announcement for the much-anticipated new season .

Drag Race fans will undoubtedly recognise her after she won two seasons of the hit show, as well as taking part in the ultra competitive All Stars season where she took home the crown of "Queen of Queens".

While details about Monsoon's new role remain closely guarded for now, we do know that she has been added to the cast in a "major role", according to the BBC.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She joins the long-running sci-fi series after completing a sold-out run on Broadway, where she starred as Matron 'Mama' Morton in Chicago, making her the first drag queen to play the role and breaking box office records in the extended eight-week run of the show.

On the announcement of her new role, Monsoon said: "I'm honoured, thrilled, and utterly excited to join Doctor Who! Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer – I can't wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there's room in the TARDIS for my luggage."

Jinkx Monsoon. Getty Images

Speaking about the addition of Monsoon to the cast, showrunner Russell T Davies also commented: "In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all. Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and Doctor Who will never be the same again!"

More like this

And that's not all the cast news for now, as it was also confirmed in this month's Doctor Who Magazine that Bhav Joshi, Eilidh Loan, Pete MacHale, Miles Yekinni and Hemi Yeroham have all been cast in the new season. They join Gatwa and Millie Gibson in currently unknown capacities.

Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson in Doctor Who. BBC

While excitement continues to build for the new season, we are hearing more and more teasers about the incoming Doctor.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com following Ncuti Gatwa topping RadioTimes.com's TV 100 list, Davies revealed: "Sometimes you know you've got a secret. And you hold it close to your chest and let it burn, because secrets are so delicious.

"I've got that right now, because my secret is seeing Ncuti with Millie Gibson on the rushes of Doctor Who, every single day, and oh my God, this is so good!"

Read more:

Speaking about what Gatwa will bring to the role, Davies added: "I can promise you a completely new Doctor, and yet a Doctor utterly faithful to the 60 years that came before. Soon, the secret will be out, and we'll all be dancing!"

Doctor Who returns to our screens this November with three special episodes where David Tennant will star as the Fourteenth Doctor to coincide with the 60th anniversary.

Gatwa's first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will then air over the festive period so let the countdown commence.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage and visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.