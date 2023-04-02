Speaking to RadioTimes.com following Ncuti topping our annual TV 100 list , the returning showrunner has spoken about a secret he's keeping - and it's all about how great the incoming Doctor is in the lead role.

Russell T Davies has given Doctor Who fans a tantalising insight into the new season starring Ncuti Gatwa.

"Sometimes you know you've got a secret. And you hold it close to your chest and let it burn, because secrets are so delicious," Russell teased.

"I've got that right now, because my secret is seeing Ncuti with Millie Gibson on the rushes of Doctor Who, every single day, and oh my God, this is so good!"

Speaking specifically about what Ncuti will bring to the iconic sci-fi role, Russell added: "I can promise you a completely new Doctor, and yet a Doctor utterly faithful to the 60 years that came before. Soon, the secret will be out, and we'll all be dancing!"

Russell topped RadioTimes.com's TV 100 list in 2021, for his work on It's a Sin and his shocking return to Doctor Who.

Following in his footsteps, Ncuti's casting as the Doctor, on top of his joyful role as Eric in Sex Education, meant the 30-year-old was a frequent nominee among our panellists.

Speaking of his win, Ncuti said he was "very pleased", adding: "Being recognised for anything is just bloody lovely, isn't it? Let alone being on the RadioTimes.com TV 100 list. TV is on fire at the moment and so to top the list as well feels extra cool."

On joining the list of iconic previous winners, Ncuti added: "It's extremely cool company to keep. The titans that have topped the list before me, people such as Russell T Davies, Michaela Coel, Jodie Whittaker, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman, are all inspirations to me and their work is something I aspire to. They're just really great story tellers above all else and that's all I could want to do."

