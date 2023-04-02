Last year's winner, Russell T Davies, has gone on to have a wondrous year, with him returning at the helm of the 14th season of Doctor Who , as well as working on Nolly , You & Me and upcoming BBC drama Men Up .

It sure has been a stellar year for television and we at RadioTimes.com want to continue celebrating the achievements of those behind the biggest TV events of the past year.

Once again, we have teamed up with industry experts and executives – including directors of content from Sky, the BBC and more – to pull together this list of the top 100 people who changed the entertainment landscape for the better in 2022.

Read on to find out the winner of the RadioTimes.com TV 100, and who else made the full list.

1. Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti Gatwa Getty

"Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he's a striking and fearless actor whose talent and energy are boundless. From what I've seen so far – no spoilers – he is going to set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures when he takes charge of the TARDIS." - CHARLOTTE MOORE, CHIEF CONTENT OFFICER AT BBC TV AND RADIO



2. Alice Oseman

Alice Oseman Getty

"Alice is the genius creator of Netflix's huge hit Heartstopper, which burst onto our screens last year. Alice wrote and illustrated the original webcomic, and also wrote the subsequent TV series detailing the tender, romantic coming-of-age of two teenage boys, Charlie and Nick. Alice's writing is utterly original, big-hearted, and emotionally engrossing and it's no wonder the series is so enormously popular with audiences around the world." - DAME PIPPA HARRIS, FOUNDER OF NEAL STREET PRODUCTIONS

3. Huw Edwards

Huw Edwards Getty

"Huw Edwards faced one of the greatest challenges in television broadcasting history last September, tasked with delivering the news to the nation that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away following an unrivalled seven decades as monarch. Though he'd reportedly only learnt of the Queen's death 10 seconds beforehand, the BBC News anchor broke the news with the same level of professionalism and decorum he's displayed throughout his almost 40-year career. He remained a constant across the coverage that followed, including fronting the BBC's broadcast of the Queen's funeral, providing a much-needed sense of dependability during what was for many a time of great loss and instability." - MORGAN JEFFERY, RADIOTIMES.COM EXECUTIVE EDITOR

4. Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge Getty

"Like the rest of the world, I was captivated by Jennifer Coolidge in the return of The White Lotus, from her on-screen rollercoaster adventure in the show to an award-winning off-screen adventure in the form of an Emmy and a SAG. Nearly two decades on from when her comedy talents first graced our screens, it's been amazing to see her achieve the recognition she's always deserved, and I can't wait for what's to come." - MARINA STORTI, MANAGING DIRECTOR AT NOW

5. Emma D'Arcy

Emma D'Arcy Getty

"Emma D'Arcy was a breakout star as Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon. Despite arriving halfway through the season and taking over the role, their commanding power earned them critical acclaim and a Golden Globes nomination. And then there was the negroni sbagliato!" - DAMIEN TIMMER, JOINT-MANAGING DIRECTOR AT MAMMOTH SCREEN

6. Claudia Winkleman

Claudia Winkleman Getty

"Claudia Winkleman is so brilliant at making the audience feel totally engaged with the shows she presents, as if she is one of them watching alongside and I'm sure her very natural performances require a huge amount of skill and ability to perform. But it's fun to watch! Her taste is also trusted by audiences so if she is on a show, they feel they know it will be worth watching." - NICOLA SHINDLER, EXECUTIVE PRODUCER AT QUAY STREET PRODUCTIONS

7. Adam Kay

Adam Kay Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images

"Former doctor Adam Kay took the hilarious, heart-breaking and sometimes headache-inducing entries from his best-selling 2017 memoir This Is Going to Hurt and adapted them into one of the best comedy-dramas to come out of 2022. An increasingly chaotic and ultimately devastating dose of junior doctor life, the show is another impressive credit to add to the writer's ever-growing TV résumé, and with multiple BAFTA nominations under his belt, let's hope Kay is planning on penning more for the screen." - LAUREN MORRIS, RADIOTIMES.COM ENTERTAINMENT WRITER

8. Lionesses

Lionesses at the UEFA Women's EURO 2022. Sarah Stier - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

"The Lionesses provided one of the most-watched TV spectacles of the year as a peak audience of 17.6 million viewers tuned in to watch England's Euro 2022 final victory against Germany. Top scorer Beth Mead, captain Leah Williamson and match-winner Chloe Kelly have become household names, their achievements woven into the fabric of British football history. And there's more to come with the 2023 World Cup on the way." - MICHAEL POTTS, RADIOTIMES.COM SPORT EDITOR

9. Yasmin Finney

Yasmin Finney Getty

"Brand new to the scene, Yasmin has arrived into acting with the most incredible energy, passion and excitement for what is sure to be a wonderful career ahead. Heartstopper found a special place in people's hearts last year, as did Yasmin with her gentle depiction of Elle. We are looking forward to seeing her again in season 2 as well as her other projects including the BBC/Disney's iconic Doctor Who." - ANNE MENSAH, VP AT NETFLIX

10. Hamza Yassin

Hamza Yassin Getty

"Hamza Yassin captured the hearts of the nation last year when he took to the dance floor in Strictly Come Dancing. The CBeebies and wildlife presenter was crowned the winner and proved hugely popular with audiences, both young and old. He exudes warmth and passion and I'm excited about his future on the BBC." - CHARLOTTE MOORE

11. Paapa Essiedu

Paapa Essiedu in The Capture Laurence Cendrowicz/BBC/Heyday Films/NBC Universal

"I'm thrilled that Paapa has made this list. He's proved himself as a leading man in The Lazarus Project, showing us yet again what a compelling and dynamic actor he is. We're excited to see him in action again, with the second series returning to screens later this year." - ZAI BENNETT, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF CONTENT, SKY UK AND IRELAND

12. Heidi Thomas

Heidi Thomas

"Heidi Thomas is a true one off - a creative power house whose talent for creating three-dimensional, beautifully drawn characters is fully matched by her ability for writing storylines that entertain and enthral viewers in their millions. The enduring success of Call the Midwife is a testament to her extraordinary creativity and dedication to such a very special show that never shies away from challenging subject matter which makes it utterly unique." - CHARLOTTE MOORE

"Call the Midwife has been keeping us all entertained for over a decade, a mammoth achievement which can be attributed to the memoirs of nurse and midwife Jennifer Worth, on which it's based, its ever-evolving cast and Heidi Thomas, the brain behind the brilliant operation. The creator, writer and executive producer continues to find ways to tap into what people love so much about the BBC period drama while also carrying the narrative forwards as we head into the 1970s, which is no small feat. And on a more profound level, Thomas has continually ensured that women's stories and voices remain at the forefront of the conversation, which might not seem as revolutionary in 2023 given the wealth of female-led projects on offer, but her work undoubtedly paved the way for countless other women who are now making their mark on the world. It's a glittering legacy that makes Thomas one of the most influential creators working today." - ABBY ROBINSON, RADIOTIMES.COM DRAMA EDITOR

13. Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Getty Images

"It was a big year for Harry and Meghan, as they invited viewers into their lives following their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family in 2020. Talking candidly about their new life in California, as well as sharing moments from their courtship, marriage and eventual exit from the UK, the six-part documentary gave viewers a chance to hear the couple's side of events. And what a viewing success it was, with the documentary becoming Netflix's biggest factual debut yet, as the first three episodes racked up 81.55m viewing hours around the world in its first week. If that wasn't enough, the couple signed a five-year deal with the streaming giant reportedly worth $100 million - so we can expect a lot more from them in the coming years." - GRACE HENRY, RADIOTIMES.COM ENTERTAINMENT AND FACTUAL EDITOR

14. Kit Connor

Kit Connor Netflix

"Despite having already featured in the likes of Rocketman and His Dark Materials, Kit Connor truly was launched into the international spotlight with his moving and charismatic screen presence as Nick in Netflix's Heartstopper. Now with film castings and a devoted fan following, Kit Connor is a face we can expect to see on our screens again and again." - LEWIS KNIGHT, RADIOTIMES.COM TRENDS EDITOR

15. Joe Locke

Joe Locke Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

"A total unknown before his breakout role as Charlie in Netflix's Heartstopper, Locke's immense likability and effervescence shone throughout the show's first run. Now the social media savvy star is set to appear in Marvel series Agatha: Coven of Chaos opposite the likes of Kathryn Hahn, and these days there are few surer signs of mainstream success." - LEWIS KNIGHT

16. Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink in Stranger Things Netflix

"Sadie Sink's breakout role was as the feisty, fearless Max in Stranger Things. The tough skater-girl first appeared in series 2 and quickly became a firm favourite with audiences. Sink has an extraordinary ability to combine brooding teenage anger with wit and vulnerability, giving a truly memorable performance. Her reputation as one of the most exciting young actors of her generation was consolidated by her outstanding performance in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale playing Brendan Fraser's estranged daughter." - DAME PIPPA HARRIS

17. Chris Clenshaw

Chris Clenshaw BBC

"Since Chris Clenshaw became the Executive Producer on EastEnders, you can't deny how the soap has gone from strength to strength. Mind-blowing plot twists, devastating real-life storylines and of course the same classic humour we love from the genre have all combined to create a near-perfect era for the soap, which is full of ambition and entertainment. Clenshaw is proving himself to be a master of the genre, and we can't wait to see what's next for the residents of Walford (not least who dies in the Christmas flash-forward!)." - HELEN DALY, RADIOTIMES.COM ASSOCIATE EDITOR

18. Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

"Jenna Ortega firmly stole the spotlight last year with her performance in Tim Burton's Addams Family revival, Wednesday. Starring in the titular role, Jenna redefined Wednesday for the modern day, and expertly captured her character's wickedly cynical worldview, curiosity and intelligence. Her wit, humour and poise struck a chord with audiences all across the world and we can't wait to see what she'll do next when Wednesday returns for a second season." - ANNE MENSAH

19. Joe Lycett

Joe Lycett Channel 4 / Rob Parfitt

"Comedian Joe Lycett has really stepped into his power over the last year, leveraging his position as a household-name comic and trusted presenter to enact meaningful change and push other public figures to make better decisions for the good of society and the planet. Making the nation think whilst also making his devout followers chuckle with as much regularity as ever, Lycett is a shining example of using your platform for good (without squandering your skills in the process)." - ROB LEANE RADIOTIMES.COM GAMING EDITOR

20. Mo Gilligan

Mo Gilligan Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

"Last year, Mo Gilligan kept us laughing with the release of his second Netflix comedy special, There's Mo to Life. Mo's high-energy, common touch and outstanding humour allowed him to bring light and laughter to a range of topics including being a broke teenager and the joys of working in a London retail store. We look forward to seeing him continue to thrive this year across his stand-up comedy and hosting projects." - ANNE MENSAH

SPOTLIGHT ON... 21. Jodie Whittaker

Jodie Whittaker BBC

"Jodie made Doctor Who history as the first female Doctor and her time on the show is indelibly marked on our memories. She instantly became a huge success and was welcomed by fans around the world as the Thirteenth Doctor. Everyone she worked with all said how welcome she made them, she was a great company leader both on and off screen and really inhabited the traits of the Doctor. She also knew how important that role is to the viewers which showed in her performance. She's a brilliantly gifted actress and I can't wait to see what's next." - CHARLOTTE MOORE

22. Ukraine Eurovision winners

23. Jack Rooke

24. Sharon Horgan

25. Mike White

26. Joseph Quinn

27. Romesh Ranganathan

28. Simone Ashley

29. Sam Ryder

30. Jackie Woodburne

31. Elizabeth Debicki

32. Milly Alcock

33. Leo Woodall

34. Steven Knight

35. Jamie Dornan

36. Lesley Manville

37. Tony Schumacher

38. Mark Charnock

39. Ambika Mod

40. Zendaya

41. Clive Myrie

42. Jack Thorne

43. Paddy Considine

SPOTLIGHT ON... 44. Will Sharpe

Will Sharpe in The White Lotus. HBO

"This year, Will got the wider global attention he's long-deserved thanks to his stand-out performance in The White Lotus series 2. Not only is he an extraordinary actor, but he writes, directs and is generally just far too talented. We can't wait to see what he does next." - DAN GRABINER, HEAD OF ORIGINALS, UK AT AMAZON STUDIOS

45. Alison Hammond

46. Bob Odenkirk

47. Danielle Macdonald

48. Leon Harrop & Sarah Gordy

49. Cillian Murphy

50. Sally Wainwright

51. Daisy May Cooper

SPOTLIGHT ON... 52. Sir Lenny Henry

Sir Lenny Henry NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images

"Lenny Henry is a legend. He is hugely talented as a writer, actor and comedian, incredibly clever and a trailblazing activist. We should all be more Sir Lenny." - NICOLA SHINDLER

53. Ayo Edebiri

54. Olivia Cooke

55. David Tennant

56. Nicola Walker

57. Dan Erickson

58. Sacha Dhawan

59. Lydia Adetunji

60. Selin Hizli

61. Emer Kenny

62. Chris Lang

63. Matt Smith

64. Cast of The Traitors

65. Russell T Davies

66. Nicola Coughlan

67. Hugo Blick

68. Masali Baduza

69. Monica Dolan

70. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

71. Harry & Jack Williams

72. Ant & Dec

73. Julia Garner

74. Douglas Henshall

75. Suranne Jones

SPOTLIGHT ON... 76. Sue Vertue

Sue Vertue Getty

"Sue combines the experience of a TV legend with the sheer enthusiasm of someone who's just started. Her list of credits speaks for itself, and she is an inspiration to work with, bringing joy to everyone in her orbit." - DAN GRABINER

77. Mandip Gill

78. Wunmi Mosaku

79. Jack Rowan

80. Mark Stanley

81. Steven Moffat

82. Cast of Ghosts

83. Ben Whishaw

84. Micheal Ward

85. Connor Swindells

86. Daniel Laurie

87. Chris Chibnall

88. Daryl McCormack

89. Iman Vellani

90. Joe Barton

91. Lee Mack

92. Lauren Lyle

SPOTLIGHT ON... 93. Sir Kenneth Branagh

Kenneth Branagh Getty

"Kenneth Branagh blew us away with his powerful and transformational performance as Boris Johnson in This England, one of Sky's most compelling titles last year. Sky was pleased to have retold one of the most extraordinary and unprecedented events this county has ever faced, and Branagh's performance did us proud." - ZAI BENNETT

94. Dolly Alderton

95. Stanley Tucci

96. Ryan Murphy

97. Simona Tabasco

98. Kane Robinson

99. Eddie Marsan

100. Selena Gomez

Full list of contributors:

Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer, BBC TV and Radio

Dame Pippa Harris, Neal Street Productions, Co-Founder

Marina Storti, Managing Director, NOW

Damien Timmer, Joint-Managing Director, Mammoth Screen

Kenton Allen, Chief Executive, Big Talk Productions

Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content, Sky UK and Ireland

Nicola Shindler, Executive Producer/Chief Executive of Quay Street Productions

Suki Bergg, Development Executive at Brock Media/Head of Development at BBC Studios

Phillippa Giles, Managing Director, Bandit

Dan Grabiner, Head of Originals, UK at Amazon Studios

Anne Mensah, Vice President, Netflix

ITV

