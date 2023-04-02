Compiled with the help of TV executives from the likes of the BBC, Netflix and many more, our annual list celebrates the greatest stars in the entertainment industry.

Ncuti Gatwa has been named the winner of RadioTimes.com's TV 100 2022 , after topping the list of the most influential names in the industry.

Ncuti, who was recently cast as the lead role in Doctor Who as the series approaches its 60th anniversary, came at the top of the list, following his current boss Russell T Davies, who won last year.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about placing at the top of TV 100 2022, Ncuti said he was "very pleased", adding: "Being recognised for anything is just bloody lovely, isn't it? Let alone being on the RadioTimes.com TV 100 list. TV is on fire at the moment and so to top the list as well feels extra cool."

Ncuti joins an exclusive list of winners which includes Michaela Coel, Olivia Colman, and of course, Russell T Davies, and the 30-year-old is delighted to be counted alongside such huge talents.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"It's extremely cool company to keep. The titans that have topped the list before me, people such as Russell T Davies, Michaela Coel, Jodie Whittaker, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman are all inspirations to me and their work is something I aspire to. They're just really great storytellers above all else and that's all I could want to do."

Read more:

Ncuti rose to fame when he landed a role in Netflix's hit comedy series Sex Education, where he played Eric Effiong (the upcoming fourth season will be his last).

This year will undoubtedly be huge for him as he becomes the 15th Doctor, following a surprise return from David Tennant in the autumn. If that wasn't enough, Ncuti will also take to the silver screen as he appears in the highly-anticipated Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC/Bad Wolf

But reflecting on his career, there's one moment that stands out as the proudest: "Winning a BAFTA Scotland award for Sex Education. That meant so much to me on many different levels. It has pride of place in my house." Ncuti won Best Actor in Television at the 2020 ceremony.

As for other career highlights, Ncuti admitted: "Gosh, there are a lot of highlights. I've been very lucky to work with some very cool people and do some very cool stuff. But I'd say ultimate highlights are the (many) days I spent singing random songs a cappella with Asa [Butterfield, Sex Education co-star] before a take. Or making up our own brand new nonsense song!"

More like this

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, head over to our handy TV Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.