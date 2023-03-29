It was confirmed in this month's Doctor Who Magazine that Bhav Joshi, Eilidh Loan, Pete MacHale, Miles Yekinni and Hemi Yeroham have all been cast in the new season, joining Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson in currently unknown capacities.

As filming on Doctor Who season 14 continues on apace, a host of new cast members have been announced to be joining the show in undisclosed roles.

Joshi is known for his roles in series such as Wedding Season and Karen Pirie, while Loan has appeared in Traces and Clique. MacHale played a teenage Billy in Gangs of London, Yekinni has appeared in Slow Horses and Britannia, and Yeroham had a role in Mamma Mia!.

The five actors join previously announced cast members for season 14 including Jemma Redgrave, returning as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, and Aneurin Barnard, playing new character Roger ap Gwilliam.

As was announced earlier this year, Jack Forsyth-Noble (Life After Life) has also joined the new season, playing a new character called Will.

Forsyth-Noble told Doctor Who Magazine: "What an absolute treat to join the Whoniverse at such an exciting time for the show! Russell [T Davies, showrunner] has brought together a kind and incredibly talented team, and to be a part of the first day filming was really special."

One actor who has recently said they would "love" to appear in the series is Star Wars star John Boyega, who when asked if he would be interested in a role said: "I would love that!

"But get me in an episode where I’m one of the many Doctors in many timelines so I can just cameo in it. Or I'd be the assistant, whatever. I'd show up – but just for one episode."

Before season 14 arrives fans will have the chance to enjoy David Tennant and Catherine Tate's return to the show in this year's 60th Anniversary specials, for which a trailer was released on Christmas Day 2022 - although it revealed less than was originally intended.

The new issue of Doctor Who Magazine goes on sale tomorrow (3oth March).

