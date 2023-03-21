Speaking to this week's issue of Radio Times magazine , the Star Wars lead said that he would "love" a cameo in the long-running BBC show as a one-off role.

We've seen the likes of John Hurt, Jo Martin and David Bradley pop up as versions of the Doctor in the BBC sci-fi franchise, but now John Boyega is hoping to be the next short-term iteration of the Time Lord in a future episode of Doctor Who .

When asked whether diversity and representation is improving in the film and TV industry, the 31-year-old said: "It is opening up. You get inspired by things like Ncuti Gatwa playing the Doctor in Doctor Who – that is special to me.

"The glass ceiling can’t limit us. It’s exciting to see what comes out of this new stage of film-making and entertainment."

As for whether he'd take a role in Doctor Who, he added: "I would love that! But get me in an episode where I’m one of the many Doctors in many timelines so I can just cameo it.

"Or I’d be the assistant, whatever. I’d show up – but just for one episode."

The BAFTA winner has previously tackled the sci-fi genre, with his first film role being that of Moses in 2011's Attack the Block, before he starred as Finn in the last three Star Wars films.

He is currently starring in true-story thriller Breaking as Lance Corporal Brian Brown-Easley, a Marine Corps veteran who breaks into a bank to retrieve benefits he is owed by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa is set to make his debut as the Doctor under Russell T Davies's new tenure with Millie Gibson playing his sidekick Ruby Sunday, but not before David Tennant returns as the Time Lord for the show's upcoming 60th anniversary specials.

