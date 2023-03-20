A teaser from yesterday sparked enormous fan speculation as to just what was in store, and now we have the answer. A new multi-platform story called Doom's Day will play out across comics, audio, video games and more, and will follow the universe's greatest assassin, Doom.

As we approach Doctor Who 's 60th anniversary later this year, it has been announced that alongside the already revealed audio and TV projects, a brand new multi-platform story will play out.

Doom will be played by comedian and actor Sooz Kempner, with the story seeing her travel through all of time and space in pursuit of the Doctor to help save her, after someone sent literal Death after her. She only has 24 hours and a vortex manipulator to save herself before her fate is sealed forever.

Returning showrunner Russell T Davies said: "Doom's Day is a huge new adventure for the whole Doctor Who universe – starring the brilliant and hilarious Sooz Kempner as an intergalactic assassin."

He continued: "Her adventures will span comics, audio, a novel, video games stories and more, expanding the world of Doctor Who into brand new territories. Beware the Doom’s Day, it’s coming for us all."

Meanwhile, Kempner said: "To be part of the Doctor Who universe, a British institution up there with cups of tea and James Bond, is surreal and amazing! I love everything about Doom and can’t believe I get to travel across time and space with her."

Read more:

The storyline will start on Doctor Who's digital channels later this year, with further instalments coming in the form of products from Doctor Who Magazine, Titan Comics, Penguin Random House, East Side Games, Big Finish and BBC Audio.

More like this

Each will tell a story focused on one of the 24 hours Doom has left on the clock, with an overarching narrative playing out before the finale which will be released on Doctor Who's digital channels.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This new multi-platform story follows a similar previous endeavour, called Time Lord Victorious, which played out in comics, magazines, audio and more in 2020.

It also comes as Davies looks to expand the long-running series beyond the show itself with new spin-offs – although don't expect one specifically designed for children any time soon.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

To find out what's on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.