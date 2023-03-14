Davies, who has returned to BBC One's Doctor Who as showrunner for its 60th anniversary , teased the new episodes on Michael Ball's Radio 2 programme, saying that he's "very happy" with how the new season has turned out.

Russell T Davies has won acclaim for It's a Sin , written the Emmy-winning A Very English Scandal and been at the helm of Doctor Who in its David Tennant era – however, the screenwriter has said that one of the upcoming episodes of the beloved sci-fi series is "one of the greatest things" he's ever made.

When asked whether he had started work on Doctor Who, Davies said: "I have – I sat here and I watched episode 4 last night and I think it's one of the greatest things I've ever made in my life so I'm very, very happy with it.

"It's looking so good Michael, I love it," he added.

While we don't know much about episode 4 of Doctor Who's new season, we do know that Servant's Dylan Holmes Williams directed the episode.

Retweeting Davies's interview, Williams wrote on Twitter yesterday: "As the lucky man who got to direct this incredible script, I’ve got to say I’m very excited about what we created."

Doctor Who is set to return later this year with David Tennant reprising his role as the Doctor alongside Catherine Tate's Donna Noble, while Heartstopper's Yasmin Finney will play new character Rose.

While Tennant is back as the Doctor, it won't be long before Ncuti Gatwa takes over as the next iteration of the Time Lord and introduces Coronation Street's Millie Gibson as his first companion Ruby Sunday.

