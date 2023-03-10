The beloved star of stage and screen is the third actor to have portrayed the First Doctor - first in Peter Capaldi's final two episodes as the Twelfth Doctor on Doctor Who in 2017, and then in a cameo in the recent final instalment of Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor in The Power of the Doctor last year.

Actor David Bradley has revealed that he "would love" to reprise the role of the First Doctor in Doctor Who .

Bradley has also voiced the character in Big Finish audio adventures and in an immersive theatre experience named Doctor Who: Time Fracture.

Previously, Bradley had portrayed the actor William Hartnell - the original star of Doctor Who and originator of the role of the First Doctor - in the BBC drama An Adventure in Space and Time which told the story of the show's origins as part of the series' 50th anniversary celebrations.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Now, while speaking to RadioTimes.com about his upcoming film Allelujah, David Bradley was asked about his future with the Doctor Who franchise.

On whether he could see himself reprising his role as the First Doctor again, the veteran actor could not have been clearer.

Read more:

Bradley commented: "Well, I enjoyed doing An Adventure in Space and Time, playing the actor who played Doctor Who, and then with Peter Capaldi I played Doctor Who itself and it still fascinates me.

"And yes, if ever I get the call, I would always love to, I would love to."

Recently, a Doctor Who icon was singing the praises of Bradley's work as the First Doctor - actress Carole Ann Ford, who was the first Doctor Who companion in Susan Foreman (the Doctor's granddaughter) and who worked opposite Hartnell himself.

David Bradley as William Hartnell's First Doctor

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Ford said of Bradley: "I think he’s absolutely great, I think he does him beautifully.

"And the great thing is, he doesn’t try to physically impersonate [Hartnell], but he embodies the essence of him. He’s terribly, terribly keen to get everything right and not to offend the fans. He’s a very, very good actor."

So, we hope Russell T Davies is listening!

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.