As you'd expect, it looks like the BBC has pulled out all the stops for her final episode, with companions both from her own time on the show and from rather further back all set to appear in the special.

It's almost time for Jodie Whittaker to bid her farewell to Doctor Who, with the Thirteenth Doctor's stint in the TARDIS set to end with the centenary special The Power of the Doctor .

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast, including who they're playing and details about what else they've been in.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jodie Whittaker plays the Thirteenth Doctor

James Pardon/BBC Studios

Who is the Doctor? A character that needs no introduction: the Doctor is a Time Lord who has the ability to regularly regenerate into a different person. The character is currently in her 13th incarnation – and first as a woman – and is known for her lovably eccentric nature, but is set to regenerate again at the end of the new episode...

What else has Jodie Whittaker been in? Before taking on the role as the Doctor, Whittaker appeared in acclaimed roles in Broadchurch, the Black Mirror episode The Entire History of You and 2011 film Attack the Block.

Mandip Gill plays Yasmin Khan

James Pardon/BBC Studios

Who is Yasmin? Usually going by her nickname Yaz, the character was introduced in season 11 as a police officer from Sheffield – although she found little satisfaction in her work, which mainly revolved around relatively low-level and menial tasks. She's been the only constant companion for the Thirteenth Doctor, and it was revealed in Easter Special The Legend of the Sea Devils that Yaz was in love with the Time Lord.

What else has Mandip Gill been in? Before she stepped foot in the TARDIS, Gill was best known for her stint in Hollyoaks, where she played Phoebe McQueen from 2012 to 2015. More recent credits include the films The Flood and Five Dates, and the Apple TV+ series Suspicion.

John Bishop plays Dan Lewis

James Pardon/BBC Studios

Who is Dan? Introduced as a new companion in season 13, Dan had previously been enjoying a relatively straight-forward life in Liverpool but ended up playing a crucial role in stopping the Flux.

What else has John Bishop been in? Bishop is more well-known for his comedy performing than his acting – and has a successful stand-up career that has seen him pick up several awards. Previous acting credits include the films Route Irish and Funny Cow, while he had a recurring role in the third and fourth seasons of Skins.

Sacha Dhawan plays the Master

James Pardon/BBC Studios

Who is the Master? The Doctor's greatest foe, the Master is a renegade alien Time Lord and former childhood friend of the Doctor. The character has taken many forms over the years – including briefly being known as Missy.

What else has Sacha Dhawan been in? Dhawan has previously appeared in several of the nation’s most popular shows including Line of Duty, Mr Selfridge and Sherlock. Other credits include Last Tango in Halifax, The Great and Suspect.

Janet Fielding plays Tegan Jovanka

BBC

Who is Tegan? A classic era companion who first appeared in Doctor Who in 1981, stumbling aboard the TARDIS while en route to Heathrow Airport to start her new job as a stewardess. She appeared in 64 episodes opposite first the Fourth (Tom Baker) and Fifth (Peter Davison) Doctors, before departing in the story Resurrection of the Daleks, having grown tired of living a dangerous life.

What else has Janet Fielding been in? Doctor Who remains by far Fielding's most notable credit, with other TV appearances including episodes of Shelley, Minder and the '80s kid series Murphy's Mob.

Sophie Aldred plays Ace

BBC

Who is Ace? Another classic companion, Ace joined the Seventh Doctor (Sylvester McCoy) in 1987, with the spirited teen having been transported to the planet Svartos by a mysterious time storm. She remained aboard the TARDIS until the end of Doctor Who's classic run in 1989 and the fate of the character had remained unexplained.

What else has Sophie Aldred been in? Ace is still her most well-known role, but she's also appeared as a voice actor in a host of popular children's shows such as Dennis & Gnasher, Bob the Builder and Peter Rabbit.

Jacob Anderson plays Vinder

James Pardon/BBC Studios

Who is Vinder? A mysterious space traveller who was introduced in season 13 as the sole occupant of a remote space outpost. Vinder was previously a pilot and guardian before being demoted to the role of observation officer.

What else has Jacob Anderson been in? Anderson played Grey Worm for several seasons on Game of Thrones, while other roles have been in series such as The Mimic and Broadchurch – the latter of which saw him star alongside Jodie Whittaker. He is currently playing Louis de Pointe du Lac in the TV adaptation of Interview with the Vampire.

Jemma Redgrave plays Kate Stewart

BBC

Who is Kate? The Chief Scientific Officer and Head of UNIT, Kate has appeared in several episodes of the show since her debut in season 7.

What else has Jemma Redgrave been in? Redgrave is known for playing the title role in Bramwell, while film roles have included Howard's End, Mansfield Park and Love & Friendship. She appeared as Bernie Wolfe in 67 episodes of Holby City, and has also had a recurring role in Grantchester.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.