The official Doctor Who Twitter account surprised fans on Sunday morning with a video teaser, showing a clock counting down.

Doctor Who fans have been left very on edge after the BBC teased some very cryptic news.

The accompanying caption read: "Tomorrow. Doom’s Day is coming…"

While fans are sure to be reminded of the heartbreaking season 2 finale, starring David Tennant as the Tenth Doctor and Billie Piper as Rose Tyler, the difference in spelling suggests the teaser isn't related.

Perhaps more likely, fans have noticed an audio drama of the same name popping up on Amazon.

Either way, fans are clamouring to find out what's happening.

"Excuse me why did this stop at ELEVEN," one fan asked in reference to the video.

"OMG WHATTTTT Glad it's Doom's Day and not Doomsday," another pointed out, while one more quoted the Doctor himself, simply adding: "WHAT."

What indeed?

Fans are sure to be delighted by any Who announcements, as we've still got a long way to go until new episodes are released, with Tennant returning alongside Catherine Tate for the 60th anniversary specials in November.

The actor, who gave fans a glimpse of the Fourteenth Doctor as part of a sketch for Red Nose Day, will return for three episodes in November before Ncuti Gatwa takes over the keys to the TARDIS alongside Millie Gibson as companion Ruby Sunday.

Returning showrunner Russell T Davies previously said of Tennant and Tate's return to the show: "They're back! And it looks impossible — first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on Earth is happening?

"Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime."

