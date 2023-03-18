This marked Tennant's second appearance as The Doctor since he returned to Doctor Who for Jodie Whittaker's final episode, taking viewers by surprise when the Thirteenth Doctor regenerated.

Doctor Who fans were treated to another visit by the Fourteenth Doctor during yesterday's Red Nose Day telethon, with David Tennant re-enacting his regeneration scene with Sir Lenny Henry to start the show.

In the opening sketch, Henry prepared to open the show, saying in the mirror, "Comic Relief, Salford, make some noise!" before doubling over in pain. "I've got to stop having them all you can eat hotel breakfasts."

After asking a production for help, he said: "Forget the water – what I need is a Doctor."

The comedian then began regenerating in classic Doctor Who fashion, bright fiery lights emerging from his hand and face until he transformed into the Fourteenth Doctor, complete with his navy blue suit.

"I know these teeth," Tennant said, referencing the Power of the Doctor regeneration scene. "What? What? What? I'm gonna be hosting Comic Relief? What?"

The actor then checked his watch and sprinted off, leaving a production assistant looking bewildered.

Last night's Red Nose Day was the first Comic Relief telethon not to be presented by Sir Lenny Henry – however, Tennant took over to lead the hosting line-up, which was made up of Zoe Ball, AJ Odudu, Paddy McGuinness and Joel Dommett.

The annual live show raised over £34 million throughout the night after a multitude of stars took part in performance and sketches.

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders returned to parody The Traitors alongside Dame Mary Berry, Danny Dyer, Stephen Merchant and others, while Kylie Minogue popped up in a mini Ghosts special to the delight of fans.

