The hotly-anticipated evening will see some of the biggest names from the showbiz world will come together to raise money for Comic Relief with a huge evening of comedy, entertainment, music and much more.

And now the design of this year’s Red Nose has been revealed, with the famous Comic Relief look having undergone its “most dramatic makeover” ever.

Several famous faces have been sporting their newly designed charity noses, including Sir Lenny Henry, Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, Jay Blades, AJ Odudu and children’s author and DJ Greg James.

James said: "I don’t know if you’ve noticed but the world has been quite sad, particularly over the last three to four years. So, Red Nose Day is a great reminder to look outward and help somebody else.”

This year, the night of TV will be hosted by former Strictly Come Dancing contestant AJ Odudu, Joel Dommett (who is currently hosting The Masked Singer), Paddy McGuinness and David Tennant.

Read on for everything you need to know about the much-anticipated evening of entertainment, as well as for information on the new Red Nose and where you can buy it.

When is Red Nose Day 2023?

Sir Lenny Henry supports Red Nose Day 2023 by wearing the latest Nose. Richard Davenport/Comic Relief

Red Nose Day will return to screens live on BBC One on Friday 17th March.

BBC One will broadcast an evening of entertainment featuring a host of stars, live music, exclusive prizes, comedy and much more.

While the full TV schedule is yet to be announced, we do know that Kylie Minogue will appear in a one-off special of beloved BBC sitcom Ghosts.

There'll also be a parody of Love Island airing on the evening of Red Nose Day, which will see some unexpected contestants looking for love.

Money raised from this year's events will support people struggling with the cost of living crisis and tackle issues such as mental health problems, food poverty and homelessness.

What is the new Red Nose for 2023?

Comic Relief’s famous Red Nose has undergone its “most dramatic makeover” since its first appearance in 1988.

Redesigned by former Apple guru Sir Jony Ive, the new nose is made almost entirely from plant-based materials and begins as a tiny, flat crescent that morphs into a honeycomb paper sphere when opened.

Jony Ive said of the redesign: “We’ve grown up with Comic Relief and are proud to support their remarkable work. This new and seemingly simple Red Nose has been a fabulously complex little object to design and make and has involved our entire team."

He continued: "We hope it brings a little moment of joy to everyone who wears one.”

Comic Relief co-founders Richard Curtis and Sir Lenny Henry tasked actress and comedian Diane Morgan with making a short film (below) to launch the new product, in which she describes it as “the most perfect nose in history”.

Asked what the public would make of it, Curtis told the PA news agency: “I hope they’ll love it. I hope they’ll be greedy for it, I hope it’ll become an absolutely mass, must-have item."

He added: “I’ve got this motto in life, which is 'to make things happen, you have to make things'. And that’s always been the sort of Comic Relief thing. So I hope it’s a big hit.”

Where can you buy Red Noses for Comic Relief 2023?

If you're after buying a Red Nose, and donating to Comic Relief 2023 in the process, then look no further.

The product is now available to buy on Amazon, the new home of the Red Nose.

