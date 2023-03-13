Zoe Ball announced on her BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show this morning (Monday 13th March) that a week-long prize draw would be launching, giving one lucky winner and their guest the chance to experience the popular music event.

Tickets for the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest were snapped up extremely quickly when they went on sale earlier this month – but Comic Relief has announced an exciting opportunity for fans still desperate to get their hands on some.

Named Liverpool Calling, the draw will help raise life changing money for Red Nose Day, while the prize also includes travel to Liverpool, one night in a top hotel, and a meet and greet with Rylan and Scott Mills. The duo will be providing commentary for UK viewers during the BBC One broadcast of the semi-finals.

Speaking about the draw, Comic Relief's CEO Samir Patel said: "We are absolutely delighted to offer our supporters the chance to win tickets to the highly anticipated sold-out Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final, which will no doubt be a truly memorable evening full of surprises.

"Head to comicrelief.com/win to find out how to enter — the money raised will help people facing the toughest times in their lives in the UK and around the world. Thank you to all who enter, and good luck!”

Meanwhile, Eurovision legend Lulu added: “This is going to be such a special event — it’s the first time the UK has hosted since 1998. There’s nothing like being in the room and experiencing the energy and theatre of Eurovision with fans from around the world. You’re really not going to want to miss it!”

According to Comic Relief, the money raised from the draw will support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and will be used to tackle issues such as homelessness, poor mental health and food poverty in the UK and around the world.

This year's Eurovision will take place at the 11,000 capacity dockside M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday 13th May, with the theme United By Music intended to demonstrate the partnership between the United Kingdom and Ukraine. The latter won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022 but is unable to host due to ongoing security concerns brought on by the Russian invasion.

Last week, the UK's entrant for the contest was unveiled as 25-year-old popstar Mae Muller, who will be looking to replicate the success of last year's representative Sam Ryder with I Wrote a Song, which she co-wrote with Brit-nominated songwriter Lewis Thompson and Karen Poole.

Speaking after being announced as the UK's 2023 Eurovision act, Muller said: "I'm so excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the UK! I've loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant.

"I’m a huge fan of so many of the artists that have found success at Eurovision, from ABBA to Måneskin! Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leader board!"

The Eurovision Song Contest will begin on Tuesday 9th May 2023. Listen to all of last year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

