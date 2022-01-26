Strictly Come Dancing contestant AJ Odudu will be taking on hosting duties, while adventurer Aldo Kane joins as the series' extreme locations expert.

The show, which is based on Spanish reality El Puente, premiered in the UK in 2020, with 12 contestants tasked to build a bridge in North Wales in order to win £100,000. This time around, however, they will be whisked away to Vietnam's Ha Long Bay instead, and there's double the cash prize at stake.

The eight-part season will see 16 people from different backgrounds be split into two teams and be given 12 days to build a bridge over 1,000 feet of water. The money is waiting at the other end, and whoever reaches it first will have to decide whether to split the cash with their teammates or keep it for themselves.

Speaking of joining The Bridge, Odudu said: “The opportunity to front The Bridge has happened almost serendipitously. From the Strictly ballroom I have taken off onto my next, new adventure. Literally.

"It's so exciting to front a show that promises to push the envelope and I know The Bridge is going to be bold, full of excitement and filled with plenty of drama. Bring it on.”

Kane added: “Over the last 25 years, I have been operating in some of the world’s most extreme, remote and hostile locations, but this is one of the highest-stake missions I’ve ever worked on.

"For those involved in the challenge, if they can survive the pressure, this could be a truly life-changing experience, for more reasons than just the prize money.

"The cash won’t come easy though, I am looking forward to putting the team through their paces and stretching their every fibre, from morals and emotions to basic campcraft and survival. This hybrid formula from Workerbee is going to be epic!”

There is no news yet on when it might land on Channel 4.

