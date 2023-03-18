The three-hour fundraiser saw David Tennant , AJ Odudu and Joel Dommett take on presenting duties before Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball fronted the show later on in the night.

Comic Relief has revealed that its annual Red Nose Day telethon raised over £34 million after airing last night on BBC One.

McGuinness, Ball and Tennant announced the total at the end of the night of sketches and performances, with the total reaching £31,952,141.

David Tennant, Zoe Ball and Paddy McGuinness announcing the Red Nose Day 2023 total. BBC

Filmed live at MediaCity in Salford, this year's Comic Relief telethon was the first to be hosted without Sir Lenny Henry but saw the likes of Kylie Minogue, Dawn French, new Bake Off host Alison Hammond and Jamie Dornan take part in skits across the night.

The actor and comedian did appear in pre-recorded appeals as well as the opening scene, regenerating into Doctor Who's Tennant, who said: "For the first time in Comic Relief's history, we are flying without our captain, Sir Lenny Henry."

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders brought out an array of stars to parody The Traitors, with Dame Mary Berry, Danny Dyer, Stephen Merchant and others taking part, meanwhile Sir Tony Robinson returned as Blackadder's Baldrick to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Later on in the night, Kylie Minogue stopped by Button House for a mini Ghosts special, before Graham Norton joined Lulu and Sam Ryder to find the UK's new Eurovision entrant in a silly sketch, with Jamie Dornan, Miranda Hart, David Walliams and Gordon Ramsey showing off their (lack of) musical skills.

As for performances, Zara Larsson and Tom Grennan performed their new singles, while the cast of Mrs Doubtfire The Musical took to the stage and two tickets to the Eurovision final in Liverpool were given away on the show.

You can catch up on Red Nose Day on BBC iPlayer.

