The television presenter, known for her regular role on ITV's This Morning and recent gig hosting the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 , will join Noel Fielding in the next season of the beloved baking competition.

Alison Hammond has been announced as the next co-host of the Great British Bake Off, following the departure of Matt Lucas late last year.

She had previously braved the tent as a contestant, appearing in one of the Celebrity Bake Off specials in aid of Stand Up to Cancer, but was pipped to the post for Star Baker by YouTuber Joe Sugg.

On securing the role, Hammond said: "Finally I can talk about it! I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Great British Bake Off and can’t wait to meet this year’s bakers.

"It’s a huge honour to be back in the tent and I can’t wait to get started."

Ian Katz, Channel 4’s chief content officer, added: "Alison is much loved, effortlessly funny and the owner of the best laugh in Britain.

"She was a huge hit when she appeared on Celebrity Bake Off and we’re thrilled to have her back in the tent."

Hammond celebrated the news by sharing a video to her social media of a mock interview with herself and the rest of the Bake Off team as figurines on a toy set. Watch below:

The Great British Bake Off has always benefitted from a comedic double act, starting out with Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, before Fielding and Sandi Toksvig took over with the move to Channel 4.

Lucas stepped in from 2020 but decided to part ways with the series after almost three years in order to pursue other projects, such as a possible reunion with his earlier collaborator David Walliams.

Though Hammond's addition represents a shake-up to the long-running series, the rest of the on-camera team remains the same for this year's edition, with Fielding returning alongside judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

The Great British Bake Off 2023 is coming soon to Channel 4. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

