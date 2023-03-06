This year’s edition looks set to be the most eclectic yet, with an impressive line-up that features everyone from Friends legend David Schwimmer to TOWIE standout Gemma Collins, plus a former Little Mix star and many more.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off is back, with a new line-up of famous faces attempting to show off their baking skills (or total lack thereof) in aid of Stand Up to Cancer.

As ever, the 20 celebrities will be vying to impress the judges with their culinary abilities, hoping to win the title of Star Baker and maybe even receive a coveted Hollywood Handshake.

The star-studded companion series of The Great British Bake Off has brought us some of the most memorable moments to occur in the Bake Off tent, from comedian James Acaster’s notorious meltdown over a flapjack to Strictly Come Dancing star Joe Sugg fainting.

Here’s hoping that this season will be just as entertaining. In the meantime, here’s what we know so far about 2023’s Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer.

Although Channel 4 is yet to confirm an exact start date for the new season of Celebrity Bake Off, we do know that it is set to air some time in March, so we don’t have very long to wait.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2023 line-up

Ross from Friends and the GC? The 2023 line-up for Celebrity Bake Off has a slight fever dream quality to it, bringing together stars from the worlds of music, TV, sport and comedy — and it’s sure to make for unmissable viewing.

Here’s who will be taking part:

David Schwimmer

Rose Matafeo

Judi Love

Jessica Hynes

Jay Blades

Gemma Collins

Jesy Nelson

Deborah Meaden

Mike Wozniak

Tim Key

Tom Davis

Ellie Taylor

Coleen Nolan

Paddy McGuinness

Joe Thomas

Tom Daley

David Morrissey

Adele Roberts

AJ Odudu

Lucy Beaumount

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2023 trailer

Channel 4 hasn't yet unveiled a trailer for the 2023 season, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated as soon as the first footage is released.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2023 judges

Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas on The Great British Bake Off. Channel 4

As ever, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be on hand to set tasks for the contestants and decide which one deserves the title of Star Baker. Yes, their standards have to take a bit of a dive when it comes to the celebrity spin-off versus the main show, but that certainly doesn’t mean that they’re easy to impress.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2023 hosts

Joining Prue and Paul will be hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, who’ll be keeping morale up in the tent and quizzing the various contestants as they take part in the challenges.

This will be Little Britain star Lucas’s final outing in the Bake Off tent, after the comedian revealed last year that he is quitting the main show.

The Great British Bake Off: Stand Up to Cancer will air on Channel 4 in March. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

