The Friends star struggles with his meringue in the sneak-peek clip at Sunday's showstopper as he accidentally cracks an ear off of his dessert bunny.

Channel 4's Great Celebrity Bake Off returns to our screens on Sunday, with David Schwimmer among the 2023 cast taking to the tent first and judging by a first-look clip, he's crushing it – but not in a good way.

Assembling his showstopper scene, Schwimmer is seen using freeze spray to set his meringue rabbit, saying: "I'm gonna freeze it and hopefully that will be the glue."

However, it's soon clear that the spray did not do its job, with the showstopper breaking as the actor tries to peel it from the table.

David Schwimmer on Celebrity Bake Off 2023 Channel 4

"Oh man, come on, come on – oh, son of a!" he exclaims in the clip. "Oh my god!"

Luckily, he's not the only one facing pudding problems with his competitor, comedian Tom Davis, saying in the clip: "This is a nightmare."

"I've got to try and get the bowl out of that," he tells the camera whilst showing his meringue that's moulded to a mixing bowl. "I'm worried, I'm not going to lie. Oh god. This is not going to work is it? I can feel like it cracking already."

He then decides not to attempt the bowl's removal, adding: "I'm going to have to serve it in the thing, eh?"

Sunday night's episode will see the two actors take on Little Mix's Jesy Nelson and Starstruck's Rose Matafeo in the first celebrity special of 2023 for Stand Up to Cancer.

This mini season will also mark Matt Lucas' last as Bake Off host, with the comedian being replaced by Alison Hammond.

The Great British Bake Off: Stand Up to Cancer will air on Channel 4 beginning Sunday 19th March at 7:45pm.

