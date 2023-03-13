The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer will be returning to Channel 4 later this month, with a new line-up of celebrities hoping to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Been missing The Great British Bake Off ever since season 13 finished last winter? You’re in luck, because the show’s star-studded spin-off is back very soon indeed.

Twenty famous faces will be entering the tent over the course of the season, ready to show off their baking skills (or just do their best to get through the tasks without creating something truly disastrous).

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Which of them will earn the coveted title of Star Baker, and who might earn a Hollywood Handshake? We’ll have to wait and see, but in the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Celebrity Bake Off line-up.

Celebrity Bake Off 2023 line-up: Full cast list of famous contestants

David Schwimmer

Getty Images

Age: 56

Job: Actor

Instagram: @_schwim_

Twitter: @schwim

The actor became a household name after starring as Ross Geller in Friends in the '90s, but since then he has notched up an eclectic string of roles, from playing an American officer in the acclaimed miniseries Band of Brothers to starring as Robert Kardashian in The People v O J Simpson.

He joined forces with his Friends co-stars last year for a televised reunion, and is currently starring in the Sky comedy Intelligence. After directing 10 episodes of Friends, he has also gone on to direct films like Run Fatboy Run and Trust.

More like this

Tom Davis

Age: 43

Job: Comedian and actor

Instagram: @MrBigTomD

Twitter: @BigTomD

Tom Davis got his first comedy break when a friend, who was working as a runner on Bo’ Selecta, showed some sketches to creator Leigh Francis (AKA Keith Lemon), who then invited Davis to appear on the show.

He went on to create and star in BBC Three’s cult favourite Murder in Successville, and has also appeared in King Gary and Channel 4’s '80s heist comedy The Curse.

Rose Matafeo

Getty

Age: 31

Job: Comedian and actor

Instagram: @rosematafeo

Twitter: @rosematafeo

New Zealander Rose Matafeo first made waves on the UK comedy scene back in 2018, when her show Horndog won the Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. It was later filmed and aired on the BBC in the UK and HBO in the US.

In 2021, she debuted the first season of Starstruck, the romcom series she co-wrote with Alice Snedden. Matafeo plays Jessie, a normal 20-something living in Hackney who just happens to fall for film star Tom, played by Nikesh Patel. A second season followed in 2022, and a third is currently in the works.

Jesy Nelson

Age: 31

Job: Singer

Instagram: @jesynelson

Twitter: n/a

Jesy rose to fame when she appeared on the 2011 edition of The X Factor, when she was placed in a group alongside three other contestants. The quartet would eventually become known as Little Mix, and would make history as the first ever group to win the show.

She released six albums with her bandmates before choosing to leave the group in 2020, revealing that being in Little Mix had taken a toll on her mental health. She presented the BBC Three documentary Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out in 2019, where she opened up about the impact of online trolling, and released her first solo single Boyz in 2021.

Jay Blades

Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

Age: 53

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @jaybladesmbe

Twitter: @jayblades_

Best known for presenting The Repair Shop, Jay Blades originally set up the charity Out of the Dark with his then-wife in order to train young people in furniture restoration and give them a better start in life. A short film about the project brought him to the attention of TV producers, kickstarting his presenting career.

Jay has also helmed shows like Money for Nothing and Jay Blades’s Home Fix, and later founded the social enterprise Jay & Co. In 2021, he was made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Judi Love

Getty

Age: 42

Job: TV presenter and comedian

Instagram: @1judilove

Twitter: @1judilove

Since starting her comedy career in 2011, Judi Love has gone on to appear on shows ranging from 8 Out of 10 Cats to Celebrity Masterchef, as well as featuring as a regular panellist on Loose Women and competing on Strictly Come Dancing with professional dance partner Graziano di Prima.

She’s also a fixture on the judging panel of This Is My House, and last year cropped up in the TV adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s Noughts + Crosses.

Mike Wozniak

Channel 4

Age: 43

Job: Actor and comedian

Instagram: n/a

Twitter: @mrmikewozniak

After spending a few years working as a doctor, Mike Wozniak decided to shift gears and pursue a career in comedy. His biggest TV break came in 2013 when he appeared alongside Greg Davies in Channel 4 sitcom Man Down, playing a straight-laced financial advisor.

Since then, he has appeared in shows like Drunk History, Lovesick, and Josh, as well as taking part in Taskmaster and enjoying roles in films including Prevenge and Horrible Histories: The Movie.

Deborah Meaden

BBC

Age: 64

Job: Businesswoman and Dragons’ Den star

Instagram: @deborahmeaden

Twitter: @deborahmeaden

Deborah Meaden’s varied business career has seen her run successful companies in the leisure and tourism and retail sectors. She joined the BBC series Dragons’ Den in 2006 and has been a fixture on the show ever since, often supporting businesses that have an environmentally friendly ethos.

She currently presents The Big Green Money Show on BBC Radio 5 Live, along with Felicity Hannah, which sees Meaden talk to big names in the world of business about how best to respond to climate change.

Ellie Taylor

BBC

Age: 39

Job: TV presenter and comedian

Instagram: @elliejanetaylor

Twitter: @elliejanetaylor

You might recognise Ellie Taylor from her recurring role as Sassy, the best friend of club owner Rebecca, in Ted Lasso, or perhaps you’ve spotted her on Live at the Apollo or Would I Lie to You?

She took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2022, when she was paired up with Johannes Radebe, and has recently hosted reality shows like The Great Pottery Throw Down, You Won’t Believe This and Cheat, which recently debuted on Netflix.

Gemma Collins

Getty Images

Age: 42

Job: Reality TV star

Instagram: @gemmacollins

Twitter: @missgemcollins

Since appearing on The Only Way Is Essex back in 2011, Gemma Collins has established herself as the first lady of British reality TV.

Her stints on shows like I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Big Brother have spawned countless memes (never forget her diary room meltdown over her “frazzled” hair while competing in CBB), and she has also fronted her own programmes like Diva Forever and Diva Espana.

Tim Key

Age: 46

Job: Comedian and actor

Instagram: @timkeypoet

Twitter: @timkeyperson

Multi-talented Tim Key’s career encompasses performing for TV and radio, screenwriting and poetry.

Perhaps his biggest TV role to date has been as Alan Partridge’s sidekick Simon, making his debut alongside Steve Coogan’s comedy character in Mid Morning Matters and later reprising the role for This Time With Alan Partridge. Key has also appeared in sitcoms like Peep Show, Stath Lets Flats and Here We Go, and starred in historical comedy The Witchfinder alongside Daisy May Cooper.

AJ Odudu

Getty Images

Age: 35

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @ajodudu

Twitter: @AJOdudu

AJ Odudu got her big break as a presenter on Big Brother’s Bit on the Side in 2013, appearing alongside Rylan Clark and Emma Willis. Since then, she’s had presenting gigs on shows like The Voice, The Bridge and Don’t Rock the Boat. She also made the final of Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 along with dance partner Kai Widdrington, but had to drop out of the competition when she tore a ligament in her ankle.

Earlier this year, she reunited with Rylan to host the Eurovision allocation draw, and will soon host The Big Interiors Battle on Channel 4.

Jessica Hynes

Age: 50

Job: Actor and writer

Instagram: n/a

Twitter: n/a

Two-time BAFTA winner Jessica Hynes is a mainstay of British TV, appearing in much-loved shows like Spaced, The Royle Family and W1A. She has also had film roles in Shaun of the Dead (alongside her Spaced co-star Simon Pegg), Bridget Jones's Diary: The Edge of Reason and Paddington 2.

More recently, she has starred in shows like There She Goes, The Witchfinder and Life After Life.

Paddy McGuinness

Getty Images

Age: 49

Job: TV presenter and comedian

Instagram: @mcguinness.paddy

Twitter: @paddymcguinness

Paddy McGuinness first found fame alongside Peter Kay in shows like Phoenix Nights, That Peter Kay Thing, and Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere.

He later went on to present ITV’s dating show Take Me Out before eventually hosting Top Gear alongside Freddie Flintoff and motoring journalist Chris Harris.

Coleen Nolan

ITV

Age: 57

Job: Singer and TV presenter

Instagram: @coleen_nolan

Twitter: @nolancoleen

Former singing child star Coleen Nolan has gone on to carve out a career as a presenter, appearing as a regular panellist on Loose Women, as well as taking part in reality shows like Dancing on Ice, two seasons of Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Fit Club.

She and her sisters appeared in The Nolans Go Cruising and At Home with the Nolans in 2020.

Joe Thomas

Age: 39

Job: Actor

Instagram: n/a

Twitter: n/a

Joe Thomas is best known as one fourth of The Inbetweeners, playing Simon Cooper in the Channel 4 sitcom. He reprised the role for two spin-off movies, and has gone on to appear in student sitcom Fresh Meat and '80s-set drama White Gold. He also recently appeared in ITV series Maternal.

Tom Daley

Age: 28

Job: Athlete and TV presenter

Instagram: @tomdaley

Twitter: @tomdaley1994

After making his Olympic debut at the age of just 14, when the diver became Great Britain’s second youngest male Olympian, Tom Daley went on to win a combined total of 11 world, commonwealth and European Championship gold medals — as well as one Olympic gold and three Olympic bronzes.

He has also presented the TV diving competition Splash!, and last year hosted the documentary Tom Daley: Illegal to Be Me, which saw him visit Commonwealth countries where homophobia is rife and explore the persecution that gay athletes face there.

David Morrissey

Age: 58

Job: Actor

Instagram: @davemorrissey64

Twitter: @davidmorrissey64

David Morrissey’s first screen role came in the TV film One Summer, written by playwright Willy Russell. His career has gone from strength to strength since then, with parts in State of Play, Blackpool, and South Riding.

Most recently, he appeared as a police officer dealing with the fraught legacy of the miners’ strikes in James Graham’s drama Sherwood and played a Roman general in Britannia, the TV show created by Jez Butterworth.

Lucy Beaumount

Channel 4/Amy Brammall

Age: 39

Job: Comedian and actor

Instagram: @the_one_from_hull

Twitter: @LucyABeaumount

Not many comics would be brave enough to turn their marriage into a TV show, but Lucy Beaumont has made it look easy. In Meet the Richardsons, she and her real-life husband Jon Richardson play exaggerated versions of themselves. So far, it has run for three seasons.

Lucy also co-wrote the Channel 4 comedy Hullraisers, which aired in 2021, and has appeared on panel shows like QI and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Adele Roberts

Age: 43

Job: Radio DJ

Instagram: @adeleroberts

Twitter: @adeleroberts

Adele originally found fame as a contestant on the third season of Big Brother, before establishing a career in radio. In 2015, she was announced as the host of BBC Radio 1’s early breakfast show. Five years later, she took over the channel’s weekend breakfast show.

In 2019, she took part in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, and was the first camp mate to be voted off the show. Two years later, she revealed she had been diagnosed with bowel cancer and was undergoing treatment. In June 2022, Adele revealed that she had been given the all clear. Since then, she has been helping to raise awareness of the illness.

The Great British Bake Off: Stand Up to Cancer will air on Channel 4 at 7:45pm on 19th March. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.