This time around, a line-up of 20 celebrities will be going head-to-head in a bid to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills - or at the very least, create something disastrous and produce reality TV gold in the process, while raising awareness for Stand Up to Cancer.

The new season of The Great Celebrity Bake Off is now in full swing.

So far, the likes of Gemma Collins, Jesy Nelson and even Friends legend David Schwimmer have entered the Bake Off tent this season, and in the third episode, actor David Morrissey will be among the famous faces taking part.

Here’s everything you need to know about the star ahead of his stint on Bake Off.

Who is David Morrissey?

David Morrissey in Sherwood House Productions/Matt Squire

Age: 58

Job: Actor

Instagram: @davemorrissey64

Twitter: @davidmorrissey64

David Morrissey’s first screen role came in the TV film One Summer, written by playwright Willy Russell. Since then, his acting career has gone from strength to strength, with acclaimed roles in series like State of Play and The Deal, a one-off TV film by The Crown creator Peter Morgan, which saw him play Gordon Brown opposite Michael Sheen’s Tony Blair.

You might also recognise him from parts in series like Blackpool, South Riding and The Walking Dead, as well as more recent high-profile gigs playing a Roman general in Britannia, Jez Butterworth’s Sky series, and appearing as a police officer dealing with the legacy of the miners’ strikes in James Graham’s gripping BBC drama Sherwood.

Alongside acting, Morrissey has also headed behind the camera to direct TV dramas and the film Don’t Worry About Me, and also hosts the podcast Who Am I This Time?

Who will David Morrissey be competing against?

David Morrissey on The Great Celebrity Bake Off Channel 4

In the third episode of the season, Morrissey will be going up against Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley, comedian Lucy Beaumont and BBC Radio 1 presenter Adele Roberts.

They’ll be joined in the tent by hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, who will be on hand to offer moral support and boost morale. It will be Lucas’s last hurrah as a member of the Bake Off gang, after he announced his decision to leave the show behind.

He will be replaced by Alison Hammond for the next season.

The Great British Bake Off: Stand Up to Cancer continues on Channel 4 on Sunday 2nd April at 7:40pm. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

