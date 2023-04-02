This time around, 20 celebrities will be attempting to win over judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with some (hopefully) delicious culinary creations, while raising awareness for Stand Up to Cancer.

The Bake Off tent is open for business once again - and this time, a starry line-up of famous faces are vying to show off their baking skills in The Great Celebrity Bake Off .

Among them will be radio host Adele Roberts, who has first-hand experience of just how important the charity’s work is.

Here’s what you need to know about Adele ahead of her Bake Off debut.

Who is Adele Roberts?

Adele Roberts has taken part in the London Marathon more than once.

Age: 43

Job: Radio DJ

Instagram: @adeleroberts

Twitter: @adeleroberts

Adele first entered the public eye back in 2002 as a housemate on the third season of Big Brother, eventually coming in seventh place in the Channel 4 reality competition, before going on to establish an impressive career in radio.

She started out presenting shows on Rock FM and The Hits Radio, and joined BBC Radio 1Xtra in 2012, then moved over to host Radio 1’s early breakfast show in 2015, meaning she was on the airwaves from 4am to 6:30am.

In 2019, she headed into the jungle to take part in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, where her luxury item was a portrait of singing TV star Jane McDonald, and later became the first campmate to be voted off the show. In November 2020, she was announced as the new host of Radio 1’s Weekend Breakfast Show.

Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C. Channel 4

In 2021, Adele revealed that she had been diagnosed with bowel cancer and was undergoing treatment for the disease; the following June, she shared the news that she had been given the all-clear.

Since her diagnosis, Adele has worked hard to raise awareness of the symptoms of bowel cancer. Speaking to Hello!, she said that filming Bake Off “gave [her] something to look forward to” while she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment last year. “When you’re going through treatment, you need things to keep you motivated and focused on mentally because otherwise you can go to a very dark place,” she explained.

She also “wanted to say thank you and to give something back” to the charity after being “on the receiving end” of the money that the show helps to generate.

Who will Adele Roberts be competing against?

Roberts will be going up against Olympian Tom Daley, comedian Lucy Beaumont and actor David Morrissey in the Bake Off tent.

One of the stars will eventually be crowned Star Baker by Leith and Hollywood, while presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding will be on hand to keep morale high.

It will be Lucas’s last stint as a Bake Off host, with Alison Hammond set to replace him later this year.

The Great British Bake Off: Stand Up to Cancer continues on Channel 4 on Sunday 2nd April at 7:40pm. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

