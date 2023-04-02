In this season, the likes of David Schwimmer, Gemma Collins, Jesy Nelson and AJ Odudu have joined the Celebrity Bake Off line-up , trying their hand at crafting their very own showstoppers, with Friends star Schwimmer and W1A’s Jessica Hynes among the Star Bakers so far.

It’s time for a new batch of stars to show off their baking skills, as The Great Celebrity Bake Off returns to our screens.

When the third episode airs on Channel 4 on Sunday evening, Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley will be among the four stars taking part, hoping to impress Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

His sporting record is well-documented, and he’s also a dab hand at knitting and crochet - might baking be yet another of Tom’s talents?

Ahead of his Bake Off debut, here’s everything you need to know about Tom Daley.

Who is Tom Daley?

Tom Daley Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Age: 28

Job: Athlete and TV presenter

Instagram: @tomdaley

Twitter: @tomdaley1994

Daley became Great Britain’s second youngest male Olympian ever when he joined Team GB as a diver ahead of the Beijing Olympics in 2008, when he was aged just 14.

Specialising in the 10 metre platform dive, Daley has gone on to accumulate an impressive array of medals and titles over the course of his career. He is a three-time World champion, a two-time junior World champion, four-time Commonwealth champion and five-time European champion, as well as winning one Olympic gold and three Olympic bronzes (a feat that made him the first ever British diver to win four Olympic medals).

Alongside his sporting achievements, Daley has also carved out a TV career, appearing on the celebrity diving competition Splash! as a mentor for contestants and hosting the documentary Tom Daley: Illegal to Be Me, which saw the athlete visit Commonwealth countries where homophobia is rife, exploring the persecution that gay athletes face.

Who will Tom Daley be competing against?

On Sunday night's episode, Tom will face competition from radio host Adele Roberts, actor David Morrissey and comedian Lucy Beaumont.

As ever, the stars will be doing their best to gain the approval of judges Prue and Paul, while hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will be on hand in the tent to chat to the celebrity contestants.

The Great British Bake Off: Stand Up to Cancer starts on Channel 4 on Sunday 2nd April at 7:40pm. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

