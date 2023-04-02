The star-studded spin-off of the much-loved baking competition has so far seen the likes of David Schwimmer , AJ Odudu and Rose Matafeo try to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their culinary talents, while raising awareness for Stand Up to Cancer.

Oven gloves at the ready - the latest season of The Great Celebrity Bake Off is here.

In the third episode, comedian Lucy Beaumont will be bringing the laughs to the Bake Off tent, where she’ll join the likes of Tom Daley and Adele Roberts on the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2023 line-up.

When it comes to her baking skills, it seems that Beaumont doesn’t have particularly high hopes. “I have baked, I have involved myself in the baking process, but no one has wanted to eat said baked goods,” she admitted.

Will she prove herself wrong? Here’s everything you need to know about the comedy star.

Who is Lucy Beaumont?

Lucy Beaumont in The Great Celebrity Bake Off. Channel 4

Age: 39

Job: Comedian and actor

Instagram: @the_one_from_hull

Twitter: @LucyABeaumont

Taking inspiration from her life and upbringing in Hull, Lucy Beaumont started out in comedy after a brief stint acting. She became a finalist for the So You Think You’re Funny competition in 2011, then was later nominated for the Best Newcomer Award at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2014.

She co-wrote and starred in the radio comedy To Hull and Back, which aired between 2015 and 2018, and has gone on to appear on panel shows like QI, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Would I Lie To You?

More recently, she has appeared alongside her husband Jon Richardson in the sitcom Meet the Richardsons, which sees the real-life couple play exaggerated versions of themselves, and has run for three seasons on Dave.

More like this

Beaumont also co-wrote Channel 4 comedy Hullraisers, which debuted in 2021.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who will Lucy Beaumont be competing against?

Joining Lucy in the third episode of The Great Celebrity Bake-Off will be actor David Morrissey, Radio 1 host Adele Roberts and former Olympian Tom Daley.

As ever, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be on hand to assess the celebrities’ creations, while hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will be cracking jokes and providing the stressed-out bakers with some much-needed moral support.

Will Lucy be crowned Star Baker this time around? Ahead of her appearance on the show, she described her baking style as “traumatic”, so it’s safe to say that her own expectations weren’t particularly high, but we’ll have to wait and see…

The Great British Bake Off: Stand Up to Cancer continues on Channel 4 on Sunday 2nd April at 7:40pm. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.