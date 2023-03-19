Kicking off in its brand new slot on Sunday 19th March, the new episodes will see a batch of celebrities showing off their baking skills (or lack thereof) in a bid to raise awareness for Stand Up To Cancer.

It's time for a brand new season of The Great Celebrity Bake Off !

Stepping into the kitchen for Week One is actor David Schwimmer, who many will recognise as Ross Geller from Friends.

Schwimmer is just one of the 20 celebrities in the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2023 line-up, which includes a host of celebs from the world of TV and film, from Coleen Nolan, to Deborah Meadan, Paddy McGuinness, AJ Odudu and more.

Well we know he can act, but what are his baking skills like?

Read on for everything you need to know about David Schwimmer.

Who is David Schwimmer?

David Schwimmer Getty Images

Age: 56

Job: Actor

Instagram: @_schwim_

Twitter: @schwim

David Schwimmer is an American actor, producer and director, who is best known for playing Ross Geller on the American sitcom Friends, for which he received a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 1995.

Since the series finale of Friends in 2001, Schwimmer has gone on to star in various roles, branching out into film and stage work.

Friends: The Reunion SEAC

In 2o05, he was cast as the title character in the 2004 drama film Duane Hopwood and he voiced Melman the Giraffe in the computer-animated Madagascaf film franchise.

In 2016, he starred as lawyer Robert Kardashian in The People v. O.J Simpson. He received his second Primetime Emmy Award for the role, this time for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

In 2o21, Schwimmer and the rest of the Friends cast (Courtney Cox, Jennifer Anniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry) returned for Friends: The Reunion.

This year, Schwimmer joined the cast for the Apple TV Plus drama Extrapolations. The series is expected to air later this year.

Who will David Schwimmer be competing against?

Schwimmer will compete against the likes of former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson, comedian and actress Rose Matafeo, and actor Tom Davis.

At the end of the episode, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will reveal who is this week's Star Baker. While, hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding will be around to provide moral support to the other celebs.

This will be Lucas's last season, after the Little Britain star revealed that he's quitting the main show last year.

The Great British Bake Off: Stand Up to Cancer starts on Channel 4 on Sunday 19th March at 7:45pm. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

