The Little Britain star confirmed the news on Twitter, and explained why he was quitting the series. As it turns out, it looks like scheduling conflicts appear to be behind his decision to leave.

Matt Lucas is leaving the Great British Bake Off after three seasons hosting the show alongside Noel Fielding.

He posted: "Farewell Bake Off! It's been a delicious experience and I can't imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it's become clear to me that I can't present both 'Fantasy Football League' and 'Bake Off' alongside all my other projects."

In the wake of the news, co-host Noel Fielding took to Instagram to say a heartfelt farewell. "I will really miss your spark and huge smile in the tent and I will miss your kindness as a person and to all the bakers," he said, before adding: "You are a huge comic talent but also a lovely man and a good friend. I wish you luck on your next adventure and look forward to watching as a fan."

Lucas is the second co-host to leave since the show moved from the BBC to Channel 4 in 2017. Sandi Toksvig also quit the series after three years.

And, as was the case when the QI host left the series, fans are wondering who could take up Lucas's spot in the tent next. We've created a poll with some likely names, and it's up to you to vote for your favourite.

Among them are comedians and Off Menu podcast hosts James Acaster and Ed Gamble. The pair are no strangers to the tent, having competed in Celebrity Bake Off, but we're certain they'd fare much better as hosts and moral support for the contestants.

Former Bake Off: The Professionals host Tom Allen and current host Liam Charles are also on the list, as is 2015 Bake Off Winner Nadiya Hussain.

There's also the option for Noel Fielding to present solo. The Mighty Boosh star has certainly proved himself as a reliably funny host, and his rapport with contestants is always a highlight.

But if you're feeling nostalgic, Mel and Sue and Sandi Toksvig are also on the list. Who do you think would make a better host? Vote below.

