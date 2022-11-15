The finale episode saw Syabira , Sandro and Abdul go head-to-head in the tent as they took on three more baking challenges.

After 10 epic weeks, The Great British Bake Off came to an end this evening with the season 13 winner being crowned.

For the final Bake Off theme, the contestants were tasked with putting together the perfect picnic for the Signature Challenge, comprising small vegetarian pies, beautifully decorated mini cakes, and baking their own classic white bread loaf to make finger sandwiches from.

Next was a summer pudding bombe in the tricky Technical, followed by an edible sculpture of Our Beautiful Planet in the stunning Showstopper showing three different baking skills.

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood had a tough decision to make with the final three putting their all into the last challenge - but only one of them could be named this year's Ultimate Star Baker.

And at the end of the episode, it was revealed that Syabira, 32, from London, was this year's winner.

"Well done Syabira," Paul said. "She can be a bit of a risk taker with her flavours and it has worked. Some of the flavours we have never had in the tent before and [are] unlikely to have again, she is an incredible baker."

Prue added: "She is creative and she is careful, she practises like anything and she is imaginative, she just has the lot. She is a very skilful baker."

On hearing her win, Syabira said: "Thank you so much. I can’t believe it. Honestly, it hasn’t sunk in yet, this is the biggest achievement in my life. All the hard work, all the trial and error, it has all been worth it. I am very very proud."

The two runners up also congratulated her, with Sandro saying: "I am so proud of Syabira. She is the Queen of Flavours; she fully deserves it. I am so happy for her. I am happy that I have got this far, and I am blessed, I am grateful. It’s been an amazing experience, it’s been a dream."

Abdul added: "For me this is a massive achievement and I am so happy and proud of myself, and I am happy for Syabira because she has worked so hard for this, and I am just so happy for her."

Syabira follows in the footsteps of last year's winner Giuseppe Dell'Anno, who predicted that she'd win the competition in his recent RadioTimes.com column.

"Syabira has probably been the best performing of the three overall, and I hope that the final result will give her credit for that," he said.

Syabira, who works as a cardiovascular research associate, was a firm favourite this year, with 78 per cent of fans predicting that she'd win the 2022 season ahead of tonight's show.

The Channel 4 baking show returned to our screens in September with 12 bakers joining the Great British Bake Off 2022 line-up. Over season 13, 30 challenges were set in total.

