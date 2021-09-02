Great British Bake Off 2021: release date rumours, line-up and judges for new series

A new series of The Great British Bake Off is coming soon to Channel 4.

A recent TV advert confirmed the show’s return, with the narrator saying over a short clip: “Life’s looking sweeter. Bake Off’s back!”

Last year, the series started a little later than usual due to the pandemic, and new host Matt Lucas – who joined the series in 2020 alongside Noel Fielding – recently revealed similar practices will be followed for this year’s show, with contestants going into isolation bubbles.

He also hinted at the line-up, saying: “I’ve seen the video clips of all the new bakers and there’s some brilliant ones in there.”

So, when is Bake Off back? What can viewers expect from the new series? And who are the bakers in this year’s line-up?

Here’s everything we know so far about The Great British Bake Off 2021 including a possible start date, rumours and latest news.

When is The Great British Bake Off back in 2021?

An exact start date hasn’t been confirmed just yet for The Great British Bake Off, but according to Broadcast Now, it’s set to return on 21st September, in line with last year’s COVID-delayed run.

The show, which will be the 12th series, is expected to air following the conclusion of the current series of The Secret Life of the Zoo, which ends on 14th September.

This puts Love Productions’ 8pm show on track to air in line with the 2020 series, which was pushed back from August to September due to the ongoing pandemic.

In May, Matt Lucas revealed they were about to start filming, and would be following similar protocols to the ones used for the 2020 series.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, he said: “We’re starting very soon. Like last year we’re going into a bubble. All self-isolating and getting tested and then we’re going into COVID-free bubble, so we can all taste each other’s bakes and there can be handshakes and all sorts.”

He also revealed Noel Fielding would be back to present the show after missing out on the Christmas special.

The Great British Bake Off 2021 line-up

The line-up hasn’t been announced just yet, but we’ll keep you updated as soon as we know!

Last year, included 12 bakers, while previous years have seen 13 contestants take part.

The Great British Bake Off hosts

New 2020 presenter Matt Lucas proved to be a popular replacement for Sandi Toksvig, with fans loving the surreal nature of his partnership with Noel Fielding.

Both will reprise their roles on the new series – fans will no doubt be delighted to see Noel back after he missed last year’s festive Bake Off specials while on paternity leave.

The Great British Bake Off judges

Prue Leith has now teamed up with original judge Paul Hollywood for four seasons, and there are no plans to shake things up in the tent this series, with both returning in 2021.

Who won The Great British Bake Off 2020?

Series 11 was won by young baker Peter Sawkins. Laura Adlington and Dave Friday finished as runners up.

Speaking of his win, Peter said at the time: “I can’t quite believe that I am here, I can’t quite believe that I made it onto the show, and I can’t quite believe that the show happened. This is going to be a really huge chapter in my life, and what a way for it to end.

“I wanted this a lot, when I was 12 I was watching repeats of Bake Off back to back, and it got me into baking big time. I am a Bake Off nerd, and I think 12 year old Peter would be in awe, and just the most excited giddy kid. I am that excited giddy kid right now.”

How to apply for The Great British Bake Off

If you think you have what it takes to be the next winner, you must fill out an application on the official Bake Off applications page.

You need to be a UK resident aged over 16, be available for the filming dates (likely between April and August) and must not have worked professionally as a baker, cook, or chef.

Unfortunately, applications for this year are now closed, but we’ll let you know once they open for the new series.

In the mean time, check out these hints and tricks a former winner gave us on how to apply for Great British Bake Off.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 this year.