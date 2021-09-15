Meet Lizzie, Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant and lover of criminology

If you have been missing seeing some tension-filled baking on your telly then good news, The Great British Bake Off is back for series 12 and we know all the contestants, including Lizzie, who will be vying for the top spot this year.

Lizzie was announced as one of the Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants on Tuesday, 14th September so now we know a little about her and the people she will be pitted against each week.

She’ll be hoping to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood when she steps into the famous tent and Star Baker titles will no doubt be in her sight.

But, does Lizzie have what it takes to go all the way and become the Bake Off champ in 2021?

Here’s everything you need to know about Lizzie.

Who is Lizzie?

Age: 28

From: Liverpool

Job: Car Production Operative

While there are some bakers, including a few this year, that think precision is the key to making the perfect baked product, Lizzie does not agree and instead thinks that the focus should be on the flavours – we’ll see what Paul and Prue have to say about that when they start judging her work.

Lizzie prides herself on staying calm which is definitely an advantage to have in this particular kitchen and she is happy to take on any challenge that does not involve the inclusion of cheese in bread. So look for a cheesy bread challenge to be thrown her way no doubt.

When does The Great British Bake Off 2021 start?

Tuesday, 21st September on Channel 4 is where and when to tune into the latest run of the baking hit and, not breaking tradition, the show will once again be airing at 8pm.

Channel 4

Another thing not changing is the famous faces involved in the baking fun and we have our judges, Prue and Paul, back, as well as hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, who is now in his second year after taking over from Sandi Toksvig in 2020.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday, 21st September at 8pm.