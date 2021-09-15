Meet Crystelle, Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant who speaks many languages

Have your soggy bottoms at the ready as the Great British Bake Off is back for series 12 and with it comes a whole bunch of new contestants with their eye on being the next big baking sensation – including Crystelle!

Like everyone else, Crystelle was announced as one of the Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants on Tuesday, 14th September and we have been seeing what we can find out about her.

Will she be able to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood when she steps into the famous tent and bag her several Star Baker titles, and could she end up winning the whole series?

Here’s everything you need to know about Crystelle.

Who is Crystelle?

Age: 26

From: London

Job: Client Relationship Manager

Crystelle has the skill of being able to teach people to bake in multiple languages should she wish to as she is quadrilingual which shows she certainly has the brain needed to remember small details – a great skill for something as complex as making a great showstopper.

Her love for cooking developed at a young age when she was the ‘chief taster’ in the family kitchen, a job we all want, and she makes sure she tries all the local cuisines when she is travelling around the world visiting lots of different countries. She uses a lot of the flavours and spices she finds on her travels in her baking.

Outside of baking, she loves to sing – so much so that lockdown did not stop her from joining a choir online.

When does The Great British Bake Off 2021 start?

Tuesday, 21st September is the start date for series 12 of The Great British Bake Off and it will once again be airing on Channel 4 in its usual 8pm slot – if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Channel 4

Judges Prue and Paul are back once again and they are joined by hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas. This is the second main series for Matt who took over the co-host gig from Sandi Toksvig after she quit the show in 2020.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday, 21st September at 8pm.