Meet Amanda, Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant and Met Police detective

It’s almost time for a brand new series of The Great British Bake Off, and stepping into the kitchen this year is 56-year-old Met Police detective Amanda.

Amanda was announced as one of the Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants on Tuesday, 14th September, just one week before the series 12 launch day.

She’ll be hoping to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood when she steps intlo the famous tent and bag her several Star Baker titles.

But, does she have what it takes to go all the way and become our 2021 Bake Off champ?

Here’s everything you need to know about Amanda.

Who is Amanda?

Age: 56

From: London

Job: Met Police detective

Amanda is a Met Police detective from London. She initially studied graphic design at college and worked in advertising before moving over the police force.

She’s always had a love for baking, however, starting out from a very young age when she baked with her mother as a child. Amanda learned specifically about Greek baking from her paternal auntie.

Her style is generous and creative with Greek and Middle Eastern influences. She also loves painting directly on to her cakes, often giving them a pretty, feminine aesthetic that’s inspired by her two daughters.

When she’s not baking, you can find Amanda doing something outdoorsy, and no matter the season, she loves to start her day with an outdoor swim– the colder, the better. Looks like Amanda is going to be quite the tough cookie!

When does The Great British Bake Off 2021 start?

The 12th series starts on Tuesday, 21st September on Channel 4, with the baking show airing in its usual 8pm slot.

Channel 4

It will see judges Prue and Paul back, as well as hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, who is now in his second year after taking over from Sandi Toksvig in 2020.

Viewers will also be introduced to all 12 bakers in the line-up.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday, 21st September at 8pm.