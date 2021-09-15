Meet George, Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant and lover of the outdoors

The Great British Bake Off is back for series 12 and while we wait for the next few days to pass so we can watch episode one, we do have the full list of constants to look through – including George!

The Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants were all revealed on Tuesday, 14th September, just one week before the series 12 launch day, and we know a little about each of them now.

George will be hoping to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood when he walks into the famous tent and Star Baker titles will surely be on his mind when he competes.

But, does he have what it takes to go all the way and become our 2021 Bake Off champ?

Here’s all you need to know about George.

Who is George?

Age: 34

From: London

Job: Shared Lives Co-ordinator

George and his Greek-Cypriot family have always had a keen love for food that looks to have paid off for George now he can call himself a Bake Off contestant – although with three children we are amazed he has the time to keep honing his culinary skills.

When he bakes he likes to add a “shabby-chic, vintage vibe”, something we are sure we learn more about on the show, and he is already teaching his children the skills of baking so we may see them as Bake Off contestants in the future.

When he isn’t baking, George is a lover of the outdoors, be it hiking, bike riding or gardening, and he even has his own miniature zoo!

When does The Great British Bake Off 2021 start?

Series 12 of The Great British Bake Off starts on Tuesday, 21st September on Channel 4, with the baking show airing in its usual 8pm slot.

Channel 4

But who is back in the tent this year? The whole team! So that is Prue and Paul as the judges and the hosting duties will once again be taken care of by Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas. It was a fun dynamic between the four of them last year so we’re happy they are all present and accounted for in 2021.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday, 21st September at 8pm.